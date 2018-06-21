Peter Fonda, Hollywood Degenerates, Immigration, Midterms

Hollywood hero calls for attacking the schools of ICE agents’ children, kidnapping Barron Trump



As you read the following, remember: @Jack, apparently, condones all of this. If you follow me on Twitter (or Herman) you may recall that I was sent to the “conservative Twitter Gulag” a couple of weeks ago. I jokingly suggested that a TV show I enjoy should kill off one of its central characters. My “violent rhetoric” resulted in a temporary ban from the platform and I suspect I’ve been operating under some level of “shadowban” ever since. Bear in mind, the person whose death I advocated is fictional.

Continued below... Here’s what I did not do. I am not left-wing Hollywood royalty from a legendary acting family like Peter Fonda is – and I did not… Call for a violent mob to surround the schools of ICE agents’ children with the express goal of terrifying the kids.

Also, I did not advocate the kidnapping of the President’s son, nor did I suggest we put him into “A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES.” Finally, I did not refer to Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders AND Secretary of Homeland Security as lying “gashes.” I did NOT suggest that they be pilloried, stripped naked, whipped, or have their children stolen…

Continued below... Peter Fonda did ALL of those things in the space of a few hours, and rank-and-file lefties are cheering for him. As I said, the notoriously left-wing Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey apparently approves, since he has taken no action of any kind against Hanoi Jane’s brother. Congratulations to Hollywood and die-hard leftists everywhere. This is the new face of YOUR political movement.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.