How did that cocaine get in her purse? Well, she offered police a perfectly reasonable explanation .

On March 21, police in Fort Pierce, Florida made a traffic stop on 26-year-old Kennecia Posey, and smelled marijuana. For those of you about to scream about the Fourth Amendment, smelling marijuana is recognized under the law as probable cause to do a search, and police proceeded to search Posey’s car. When they did, they found cocaine in her purse.

This one, however, takes things to a whole new level.

I’ve seen people say the alcohol on their breath was the result of someone throwing it at them. I’ve seen people claim drugs crawled all by themselves into their backpacks.

Pretty clear cut, right? If there’s cocaine in your purse, you’re in possession. Open and shut.



Ha . . . not so fast, sillies. No drugs that are found in a search ever belong to the suspect, no matter how implausible it would be to consider any other possibility. The cocaine isn’t hers!

OK, fine, then how did the cocaine get in your purse, ma’am?

Well, you see, wha’ ha-happened was . . .

When officers approached the vehicle, they smelled marijuana, the police report states. During a search of the car, they found cocaine and marijuana in separate bags inside a purse Posey had on her lap. Posey admitted the marijuana was hers but denied having cocaine. “I don’t know anything about any cocaine. It’s a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse,” said Posey, according to the police report. Posey was arrested and taken to the county jail, where she was booked on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession.

Because doesn’t this happen to everyone all day long? Cocaine is just flying around in the air, and damned if it doesn’t find its way straight to your purse, just because the police show up!

I mean, who hasn’t been there?

For some reason, the mean police didn’t believe her and still charged her with cocaine possession. And the wind cried . . .