How do we evade civil disorder?

How did we get here? It began in an Andrew Jackson moment with the election of Donald Trump, who led a populous movement that confounded many. All Republicans didn’t want him, nor did most Democrats.

Two things the Founding Fathers never anticipated But, a large number of American citizens did. There was, and still is, a widespread perception among the electorate that standard politics in America, with business as usual, is driving people to lose trust in government’s intent to serve the peoples’ best interests. Politicians are seen to be looking out after their own personal interests. Many come to D.C. with modest means, and leave millionaires. Two things the Founding Fathers never anticipated. First, a class of career politician. Once it would have been perceived as representing dishonorable motivation and behavior. Once, no politician with character would have seen fit to live off the public largesse for a career. Secondly, there’s the influence of big money on voting. Once it was nothing remotely comparable to what we see today in PAC money.

Over the last four years we’ve witnessed multiple efforts to undo his election Then it comes to the election of Donald Trump. He does what the people want him to do. He acts to build the defense of the country with a competently staffed and well-funded military. He moves to protect the nation with defined borders and enforced citizenship in an era when America is flooded with illegal drugs, and faces the threat of international terrorism as a clear and present danger. Even before Trump starts doing these things and others, he faces significant headway winds. The blowback comes both from the Democratic Party and from the Republican Party. Over the last four years we’ve witnessed multiple efforts to undo his election. We saw corruption that went deep into major federal law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. We have seen elements of the nation’s intelligence community engaged in efforts to undermine the office of their President. Consequently, many Americans have lost faith and trust in both their appointed and elected officials in senior positions in government, as well as a loss of faith in the election process.

Trust is a fundamental element Trust is a fundamental element. It’s critical in marriage, in competitive sports, in business leadership, in the military and, certainly, in combat. Trust is a foundational concept that must exist in the midst of any human relationship. For with no trust, there is nothing to sustain a positive relationship. There has been, and continues to be, a concerted effort involving the media, Silicon Valley, individuals with major financial influence, Facebook, Twitter and other social media that have united for one purpose—to unseat President Trump by any means possible. Many Americans wonder: Is the election going to be stolen from Trump, not by legitimate votes, but by those forces arrayed against him. The impact on the nation’s trust in a fair and impartial election process should concern all Americans, regardless of some party affiliation, or no party affiliation.





What does the nation want? People want the truth and the truth requires answers to these three questions: What is a legal vote? How do we verify the legality of a vote? What is the comprehensive system by which we aggregate legitimately cast votes in order to objectively calculate the totals, without influence from inside, or outside, the country. Everything improper, illegal or inappropriate must be excluded from the definition of a fair vote. Everything. If America does not get this right, we will unhinge the most influential aspect of our Democratic Republic: Trust—there’s that word again—in our election process to choose who will represent us in the manner and method that the majority of voters want, and expect. We have arrived at an inflection point the seriousness of which America has not faced since 1861.





Where must we seek a resolution? The only place where we can determine the legitimacy of this Presidential Election is at the Supreme Court of the United States. The Court needs to define the standards and requirements of our election process and the critical components thereof. And do it now. It must answer these questions: What is a legal vote? How do we define, aggregate and implement the results of legal votes—uniformly throughout every state, every precinct, every polling place throughout the nation. That means this: The United States needs an omnibus, overarching law with standards that uniformly apply to all our national elections in every county of every state of the Union. And it can’t come too soon.

