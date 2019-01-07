We need to stop, immediately, seeing the Democrats and the left as the loyal opposition, or indeed, as loyal Americans

How Many Must Die?



In this age of fake journalism, rampant propaganda, and refusal by Democrat-run cities, counties, and states to comply with federal laws, accurate murder statistics are hard to come by. The same is true for those killed by drunk drivers. The numbers vary and are disputed by both sides, and are pretty much non-existent when it comes to whether the killer(s) was an illegal alien. However, it seems safe to suggest that somewhere around at least 6,000 Americans have been killed by foreigners who have entered our country illegally, and probably a lot more. It was not that long ago that a favorite mantra of the Democrats, run out every time they wanted to pass another law restricting the way government allows Americans to live, was, “If it saves only one life, it’s worth it.” Since the vast majority of the illegal aliens who have killed and murdered Americans have entered the country by crossing our wide-open southern border with Mexico, it seems curious, at best, and downright evil, at worst, that they refuse to do anything to stop the flow of these criminal invaders. Doing so would save not just one life, but thousands.

There are several reasons behind this criminally negligent refusal to obey existing immigration laws and the Constitution, the willingness to shut down the government, to damage the economy and society, and to allow the rape, robbery, killing and murder of Americans, including children. The New Axis of Evil is a coalition that includes globalist fascists who want a North American Union, with no borders, and an unlimited supply of cheap labor, a permanent underclass. This group is made up of uber-rich Democrats and Chamber of Commerce establishment RINOs. Also in the coalition are radical leftists/progressives/socialists/communists, or whatever they are calling themselves this week. This group includes communist unions like the SEIU, and political gangs like Antifa and Black Lives Matter. They want the massive invasion to create chaos in our society and to undermine our traditional morals and values. Violence is an integral part of their tactics and strategy. A third group, and perhaps the strongest, and certainly the most despicable, is the Democrat Party, especially its leadership. They have trampled the Rule of Law into the dust, refusing to enforce our laws or prosecute thousands of criminal illegal invaders, regardless of the seriousness of the crimes they have committed. They have turned our elections into farces that the dictators of the world are green with envy over. Illegals have already swung elections in many states, and these cynical, power-hungry professional political tyrants hope to arrange for all 20 to 60 million – again, getting an accurate number is impossible - criminal invaders to become registered Democrats, thus turning America into a one-party totalitarian dictatorship.

How pathetic, not to mention disgusting, too, that the so-called leftist “Women’s Movement” has also taken the side of the rapists, child molesters, wife-beaters, pimps, drug dealers, and human traffickers, in much the same way that they support Islamists. And, of course, Hollywood and the Ministry of Leftist Propaganda, aka, the “mainstream” media, are right up there, praising the New Axis of Evil and doing their best to aid and abet. All this is bad enough, but when you add to it the spineless, cowardly response of far too many Republicans, their refusal to stand firm against this attack on the safety of Americans and America by these groups and the criminal invaders they are abetting, you have a situation that cannot end well. In the 65 or so years that I have been, to one degree or another, politically aware, I have never, repeat: never, seen anything like what the Democrats and the left have done since the election of the total fraud, Obama, and then Donald Trump. They are clearly out to overthrow our free, capitalist, constitutional republic and replace it with a collectivist, totalitarian police state that has total control over every aspect of the lives of its captive population. Just a cursory look at the public statements of the groups cited above make it crystal clear that if they are ever able to get the control they so desperately drool over, they will make Hitler, Stalin, and Mao look like church deacons and boy scouts. The first step in solving any problem is to accurately define it. In this case, we need to stop, immediately, seeing the Democrats and the left as the loyal opposition, or indeed, as loyal Americans. They are NOT. They have not been for the past three decades. They are The Enemy, and lately, prove it on a daily basis with their actions and constant deluge of vicious, slanderous lies. We need to publicly denounce them at every turn, and demand, repeat: DEMAND, that our laws be enforced and criminals be punished.

The son of a German immigrant, I am an archaeologist by profession, with a BA from Metropolitan State College of Denver, and an MA from Leicester University, in England. Over the years, I have lived and worked all over the country, and traveled in Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, Europe, Australia, and Japan. I sincerely believe in the old saying, “America, love it or leave it.”