How the Media Just Created a Powerful New Lie About Trump

If you’ve been scanning news headlines in the past 24 hours, you might have read that President Donald Trump on Wednesday called immigrants “animals.”
Here are a few of the headlines:
“During Roundtable, Trump Calls Some Unauthorized Immigrants ‘Animals’” (NPR)
“Trump Calls Some Unauthorized Immigrants ‘Animals’ in Rant” (New York Times) —More….
The first 12 seconds, below - that magically went missing in newsrooms across America — regarding POTUS comments on MS-13 being “ANIMALS!” pic.twitter.com/YGgnHR8m1U— Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) May 17, 2018
Examples:
"These aren't people. These are animals." President Trump used the harsh rhetoric to describe some undocumented immigrants during a California "sanctuary state" roundtable. https://t.co/mOwXilRtwE pic.twitter.com/eYC6XhtR57— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 16, 2018
"We're taking people out of the country. You wouldn't believe how bad these people are. These aren't people — these are animals." During a meeting with public officials who oppose California’s sanctuary policies, Pres. Trump criticized US immigration laws https://t.co/2KcrIhMnyR pic.twitter.com/SsmCdaofHb— CNN (@CNN) May 17, 2018
Pres. Trump refers to some who cross the border illegally as 'animals,' not people. "You wouldn't believe how bad these people are."— ABC News (@ABC) May 17, 2018
The president was holding a roundtable discussion with California elected officials who oppose the state's sanctuary law. https://t.co/YfrZxC89CB pic.twitter.com/uvhKp9vwrO
