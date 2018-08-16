Political, social trials this country is facing is not a difference between Democrat or Republican but rather between those who struggle with a conscience who seek the good of others and those who seek power and control through the use of lies

How The Use of Lying Is The Left’s Only Weapon



With no platform to stand on and President Trump hitting the ball out of the economic ballpark, the left continually finds itself having to rely solely on its core strength which is the use of blatant lying and fabricating false narratives. FBI Agent Peter Strzok, who was the lead investigator in the Trump/Russian collusion investigation, said that Trump was a disaster and destabilizing to the country. He also responded to a question as to whether or not Trump will be President by saying, “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it.”

At a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Strzok responded to concerns about his anti-Trump statements by saying that they did not believe his words proved he was biased against Trump. “It’s mostly BS right now. Like we don’t have any real giant proof….(CNN Does it) “Because of ratings. Our ratings are through the roof.” - June 2017 John Bonifield, CNN Supervising Producer. Then there are the staple group of lies used by the left that no matter how many times they are proven to be lies they are recycled and thrown into a debate. “Illegal immigrants cause less crime than Americans.” “women earn only 77 cents on the dollar compared with men while performing the same work.” and “More guns equals more crime.” The ability to lie to promote a cause is one of the more powerful capabilities continuously utilized by the left. Powerful in the sense that it so often works to muddy the waters; however, this does not mean that the freehanded application of lies told on the part of the left contains the energy to produce a good or positive result; more often than not the result is devastation and misery. In his groundbreaking bestseller, “People of The Lie,” The late M. Scott Peck describes this kind of deceitful behavior as evil. Although Peck does not mention the left specifically by name, his interpretation of human evil is essentially the playbook of the Democratic far left. Evil people as described in Peck’s book do not wear black capes and murder on a daily basis. Among his many descriptions, Peck speaks of how people of the lie attack others instead of facing their failures. He describes the differences between people of the lie and sociopaths in that evil people realize that they have a conscience but choose to ignore it whereas sociopaths seem not to have a conscience. Also, Peck mentions that people of the lie seek out positions of power and want to appear to be morally superior to others. On the other hand, people of conscience sometimes struggle with deciding what is right. To struggle is to feel discomfort something the left avoids at all cost. In the same way, the lies told by the left are free of internal struggle with conscience, they are also an escape from making tough decisions. Free education, free housing, free transportation for everyone are comfortable lies to use to win elections. However, they are told to allow the left to avoid the hard choices of life while at the same time feel superior to those who oppose them.

As an example, one would never know it by listening to the leftist media that conservatives do not like to see families split apart at the border but through their struggle of conscience they have come to understand that to allow anyone free pass into the country poses a danger to the country as well as those entering illegally. The left avoids painful decision making and sets itself up to feel morally superior, by ignoring the facts and vilifying conservatives with name calling. This kind of dysfunctional behavior by the left is witnessed by their hypocritical views on Trump’s achievements, Hillary Clinton’s crimes, murder rates in gun free zones, etc. And it would not be so damaging if the dissemination of information by the media to the rest of the country did not perpetuate the lies of the left. Because the leftist media agrees with the lies told by the left, the left takes full advantage to push their agenda deceitfully. However, when it comes to the viewpoints held by people of conscience, the leftist media ignores their perspectives and instead launches into personal attacks forcing the person into the uphill task of abandoning their cause and defending themselves against the fabricated lies told by the left. So in the most real sense, the political and social trials this country is facing is not a difference between Democrat or Republican but rather between those who struggle with a conscience who seek the good of others through telling the truth and those who avoid their conscience to avoid pain and seek power and control through the use of lies.

