How to Break the Backbone of Australia

Since the days of the gold rushes and the wool booms, Australia has always relied heavily on its great primary industries—mining, farming, forestry and fishing and their supporting transport, energy and processing industries.

First was the export of hides and tallow, wool and timber. Then came the great discoveries of gold, coal, copper and silver-lead-zinc, followed by exports of wheat, butter, meat and cotton. Luckily the effects of droughts in the rural sector were often moderated by booms or new discoveries in minerals. Today government royalties and taxes on our massive exports of coal, gas, iron ore, nickel, copper, silver-lead-zinc, aluminium and uranium have become the mainstays of the tax-consuming and ever-growing state and federal bureaucracies. These back-bone industries, directly or indirectly, have always paid the wages of most of the workers of Australia.

Every one of these primary industries must have three things—secure access to resource-rich land; reliable low-cost energy for production, extraction, processing and transport; and reliable water supply. These are the three things most threatened by today’s Chicken Littles.

Every day, vested interests, toxic environmentalists and green alarmists (often foreign-funded or tax-exempted) are using every worry they can discover or invent to break the backbone of Australia—global warming, species extinction, pollution, UN dictates, and land rights for everyone except those currently making productive use of the land.

They favour pest-ridden scrubs of woody weeds over productive grasslands and encourage farm invasions by vegan militants and media stirrers. They prevent construction of new water conservation dams and weirs, insist in letting more stored “environmental” water flow back to the sea, and then spend billions on desalination plants to get that water back from the sea.