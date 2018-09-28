I am a woman outraged by sexual assault being exploited to dismantle the foundation of American jurisprudence

I am a Woman



I am a woman. I am a woman outraged by sexual assault. I am a woman outraged by sexual assault allegations made for political purposes.

I am a woman outraged by sexual assault allegations made for political purposes to influence elections. I am a woman outraged by sexual assault allegations made for political purposes to influence elections that manipulate the composition of the Supreme Court. I am a woman outraged by sexual assault allegations made for political purposes to influence elections that manipulate the composition of the Supreme Court to sustain a split-court configuration. I am a woman outraged by sexual assault allegations made for political purposes to influence elections that manipulate the composition of the Supreme Court to sustain a split-court configuration and empower lower court judges above Supreme Court justices. I am a woman outraged by sexual assault allegations made for political purposes to influence elections that manipulate the composition of the Supreme Court to sustain a split-court configuration that empower lower court judges above Supreme Court justices allowing activist judges in lower courts to legislate their radical agenda with impunity. Activist judges have an anti-American, collectivist agenda that is antagonistic to the Constitution. Activist judges do not support the separation of powers—they legislate from the bench. Activist judges do not support the Constitution—they defy the executive branch. Activist judges are usurping the power of the legislative and executive branches of the United States government.

Theoretically, the power of activist judges in lower courts is held in check by upper courts and finally the Supreme Court. A tie in the Supreme Court upholds lower court decisions and awards lower court activist judges the final say. It neuters the Supreme Court. The entire legal system of the United States of America rests upon the principle that an individual is innocent until proven guilty. This is no small thing. When ALLEGATIONS of misconduct, sexual in nature or not, are allowed to replace PROOF of misconduct as the metric for truth we have destroyed the foundation of civil society in America. The adult world of objective reality demands facts and proof to determine truthfulness. The childish world of subjective reality accepts allegations and feelings to determine truthfulness. Consider the consequences. If we surrender to the world of feelings where accusations are regarded as truth then anyone can accuse YOU of anything for any reason and it will be accepted as truth. Without the presumption of innocence, allegations can be weaponized to destroy YOUR reputation, YOUR family, YOUR business, YOUR personal life, YOUR political life, YOUR religious life, and YOUR standing in the community. The presumption of innocence is codified in our legal system and must be protected by our national conscience. We the people must remain adult citizens who demand evidence and the presumption of innocence. We must reject the emotional impulse to accept feelings as facts. I am a woman outraged by sexual assault. I am a woman outraged by sexual assault allegations made for political purposes. I am a woman outraged by sexual assault being exploited to dismantle the foundation of American jurisprudence.

