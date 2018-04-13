WhatFinger
Sounds an awful lot like Comey chose to protect the source of that info…

I didn’t tell Trump that Hillary paid for the dossier because it “wasn’t necessary for my goaL”

Comey: I didn’t tell Trump that Hillary paid for the dossier because it wasn’t necessary for my goal

So, according to the left, President Trump was obsessed with the infamous video that the Russians supposedly had, he was demanding Comey investigate “the dossier,” and Comey was allegedly complying. You would think, then, that Comey might have mentioned who paid for the Steele Dossier.  I mean, if I’m demanding answers from one of my subordinates, and he has information related to the request, wouldn’t I assume he’d tell me?

However, once Trump won, being forthcoming with pertinent info was no longer “necessary for his goal?”

Apparently not.

According to James Comey’s upcoming interview with “totally unbiased” newsman George Stephanopoulos, Comey didn’t bother telling Trump that the dossier was paid for by the Hillary Clinton campaign.  The reason?  As Comey puts it, doing so “wasn’t necessary for my goal.”

In other words, Comey didn’t want presumed President Hillary Clinton to enter office under a cloud of controversy. So, he looked at the polls, assumed she couldn’t lose, and released his letter. We discussed that earlier.  However, once Trump won, being forthcoming with pertinent info was no longer “necessary for his goal?”

That, of course, begs the question:  Just what was his goal?  He claims it was to alert him that they “had this information,” but it sounds an awful lot like he chose to protect the source of that info…

 

