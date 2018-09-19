New Hillary interview: I lost because ‘I was an obstacle to Russia’s plans to undermine and disrupt our democracy’

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--September 19, 2018
American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
Hillary Clinton was, without question, one of the worst presidential candidates in history. At this point, there’s just no way to deny it. Her unpleasant demeanor, arrogance, myopic strategy, and presumptuous belief that she couldn’t fail congealed into one of the most atrocious campaigns anyone has ever seen. Heck, even people who wanted her to win admit that she was, quite simply, the worst.
Because the left was so deeply invested in her, they needed a scapegoat. A guy like Donald Trump couldn’t possibly defeat a demi-God like Hillary Clinton! There had to be a sensible explanation for her loss. The blame game started with “Russian collusion.” Then it targeted the supposed racism, sexism, and outright stupidity of the American people. Then, they decided the electoral college, flawed election systems, and voter suppression were responsible. These days, they’ve come all the way around the horn and we’re back to “Russia, Russia, Russia.”
Now, Hillary appears to be preparing for the next phase of her life. That could involve and orange jumpsuit, or it might be yet another disastrous run for the White House. No one knows. Whatever she has planned, she’s been more vocal lately. She goes on ridiculous multi-hour Twitter rants that either misinterpret or ignore the constitution, she writes addendums to her book that no one bought, and she does interviews.
Most recently, she told MSNBC sycophant Rachel Maddow that it was indeed the Russians that derailed her dreams of entering the Oval Office.
It seems the red menace wanted her freedom-loving brand of pro-Democracy politics out of the way. They used Trump as an accomplice in her destruction, all in an effort to deny us healthcare, change the way we look at each other, and attack the LGBTQ community. ..And they’re still at it, playing a masterful game of 3D chess.
Hillary expressed her delusions thusly:
The Russians are still interfering with our democracy. It’s not as though they said whew, Hillary Clinton is gone, oh, she is not going to be president, we’re all going home. No! They are trying to influence how we look at one another, how we treat each other. They’re certainly, as Trump’s own intelligence officials have stated, in our election systems. So what is the next chapter? You see, I think I was an obstacle to their plans to undermine and disrupt our democracy.
I think I was an obstacle to their efforts to try to impose greater authoritarian control in Russia, go after people who were opponents of Putin’s, whether they were in the LGBTQ community or the press, and I think that they wanted to get me out of the way.
And the question I think is worth asking why did they want to get me out of the way? What is it they are trying to accomplish now? And from what we’ve seen, they’re still trying to stir up trouble. They’re still trying to influence people’s minds on social media. Recent information came out about how they had tens of thousands of, you know, bots and proxies talking about the Affordable Care Act.
They were trying to undermine our effort to get health care to people. Why? Because they know that that will continue to cause a lot of political disruption in our country. So I think I am a small part of the puzzle. I do believe that we’re finding it more about how they viewed me and what they wanted to do to get me out of the way, but to get me out of the way to do what, Rachel? Yes, try to elect the president which apparently they succeeded at, but it was more than that. I think they play a long game.
I don’t know whether Trump is a witting or unwitting tool of Putin. I don’t know that. But it’s clear he is playing checkers and Putin is playing three-dimensional chess. Putin has a very clear vision of what we wants to accomplish, and high on his bucket list is undermining democracies.
Just…Good Lord.
Someone, please get this woman help. Her delusions of grandeur are ballooning to such an unmanageable size that if they were to pop they could take out the entire eastern seaboard. Just let her know that, if Putin really wanted to undermine Democracy, there would have been no better way to achieve his goal than to help her become Commander in Chief.
Here’s the – completely insane – video:
.@HillaryClinton: "You see, I think I was an obstacle to [Russia's] plans to undermine and disrupt our democracy. I think I was an obstacle to their efforts to try to impose greater authoritarian control in Russia ... I think that they wanted to get me out of the way." pic.twitter.com/IDQ8DqUtU1— The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 19, 2018
H/T The Daily Caller on Twitter
Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com
Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.