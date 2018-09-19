New Hillary interview: I lost because ‘I was an obstacle to Russia’s plans to undermine and disrupt our democracy’

Hillary Clinton was, without question, one of the worst presidential candidates in history. At this point, there’s just no way to deny it. Her unpleasant demeanor, arrogance, myopic strategy, and presumptuous belief that she couldn’t fail congealed into one of the most atrocious campaigns anyone has ever seen. Heck, even people who wanted her to win admit that she was, quite simply, the worst.

Because the left was so deeply invested in her, they needed a scapegoat. A guy like Donald Trump couldn’t possibly defeat a demi-God like Hillary Clinton! There had to be a sensible explanation for her loss. The blame game started with “Russian collusion.” Then it targeted the supposed racism, sexism, and outright stupidity of the American people. Then, they decided the electoral college, flawed election systems, and voter suppression were responsible. These days, they’ve come all the way around the horn and we’re back to “Russia, Russia, Russia.”

Now, Hillary appears to be preparing for the next phase of her life. That could involve and orange jumpsuit, or it might be yet another disastrous run for the White House. No one knows. Whatever she has planned, she’s been more vocal lately. She goes on ridiculous multi-hour Twitter rants that either misinterpret or ignore the constitution, she writes addendums to her book that no one bought, and she does interviews.

Most recently, she told MSNBC sycophant Rachel Maddow that it was indeed the Russians that derailed her dreams of entering the Oval Office.

It seems the red menace wanted her freedom-loving brand of pro-Democracy politics out of the way. They used Trump as an accomplice in her destruction, all in an effort to deny us healthcare, change the way we look at each other, and attack the LGBTQ community. ..And they’re still at it, playing a masterful game of 3D chess.

Hillary expressed her delusions thusly: