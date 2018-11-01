I wonder if we will ever be able to truly regain the checks and balances intended by the Founding Fathers

Russell Kirk, arguably the best conservative intellect of the 20th century, wrote often about being on guard for ideologues. His admonition was offered because he recognized that far too many people who seek public life do so for power and not service. An ideologue is an individual who conducts political action and activity to gain political power so as to suppress or eliminate those who might hold contrary views. If one thinks about the establishment class of both political parties, one can easily identify those who seek power at the expense of service to constituents. I have seen this up close.

I view this particular class of vermin as the most dangerous in today’s political environment. These are individuals who will do anything to gain or maintain power. They view any political view that is not in line with their own as threatening and will take actions to marginalize or eliminate that opposition. Those who represent disruptive forces inside the establishment are considered particularly dangerous. This is why those who currently want to “drain the swamp” are attacked in the press, and worse, behind closed doors inside their own party apparatus. One toes the line or one must be prepared to fight for one’s political life. Angelo Codevilla, professor emeritus from Boston University and American Spectator contributor, wrote a seminal essay in 2010 outlining the widening gap between what he called the Country Class (you and me) and the Ruling Class (those who control the swamp). He did not distinguish between parties, because when it comes to ideologues and ruling elites, there is not a dime’s bit of difference between the two parties. And with every election cycle, we want to believe those who say they represent our views, but in reality, nearly all who seek office are doing so for that entry into the ruling class. Perhaps my skepticism has gotten the better of me, but I do not believe a thing I hear anymore from those who want to “represent” me in Congress. Sad, but true. I am not sure what to do about all of this, except that I feel compelled to begin confronting my elected representatives in such a way as to hold them accountable. I am fortunate in that I have a voice and several outlets for my disappointment, but I am not sure my elected representatives are the least bit afraid of what I might say. Their contempt for me and others like me is palpable, but at the same time they seem to always stiff arm any criticism by talking about the toxic political environment in DC. It’s toxic because they want it to be.

We must be courageous in our quest to bring to heel the Ruling Class If we were able to find ways to embarrass them in public, we might have a better chance of modifying their behaviors. Unfortunately, their visits home do not always lend themselves to true public discourse. Their handlers will not normally allow them to get into a corner from which they cannot escape. Further, depending on age, gender and other factors, to criticize might be considered a triggering event. Political correctness run amok. I wonder if we will ever be able to truly regain the checks and balances intended by the Founding Fathers. Congress will have to do its duty and begin taking back power from the executive branch. Congress can also kick out the slats of the feather bed upon which the judiciary finds itself by revitalizing the court system. In a perfect world, the American people would repeal the 17th Amendment and we would bring true checks and balances to the Congress. We must be courageous in our quest to bring to heel the Ruling Class. Strength in numbers

