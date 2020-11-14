Another free election will never be held and the United States of America will be ascribed to the annals of rewritten history

If Biden steals this election, there won't be another one

The Grover Cleveland scenario for a Trump “comeback” in 2024 is not an option. It’s a distraction that even Bill O’Reilly has floated offering false hope for something that would never happen if this election theft isn’t arrested, and a deficient, derelict Biden manages to be seated in the Oval Office. We’ve discussed the effort being made to stamp out American individualism and prosperity by instituting futile Covid-19 mandates to cover faces and restrict travel and gatherings. The contradictory rules not being applied to rioters sets the stage to give a Biden administration (should that come to be) an excuse for initiating an oppressive martial law.

Count on the Covid “crisis” not to be lifted upon the initiation of a Biden administration. It’s too convenient an avenue to keep citizens locked-up and voiceless. The conspiracy of democrats, media and billionaire influencers (i.e. racketeers) are achieving their goals of subjugating the people through fear, nor will this effort to consolidate power cease. It’s already taking a toll as NYC began to implement traffic checkpoints on Thanksgiving, demanding that travelers show certification of a negative test or be quarantined for 14 days. Overstepping authority is becoming endemic in America, encompassing democrat-ruled states like California, but republican state administrations have been capitulating to the faux emergency as well. “Covid cash” plans set-up by Congress, where health agencies and hospitals receive tens of thousands of dollars for confirmed cases, is pressuring individuals to undergo hugely flawed testing for the virus, the astronomical percentage showing false positives, dangling the vaccines as a get-out-of-jail-free card. Since the 1980s, vaccines for Hepatitis B and C, pneumonia, shingles and every variation of the flu have proven to be generally ineffective since most require yearly injections, don’t guarantee avoiding the illness and some, like the Anthrax vaccine that was administered to Desert Storm veterans, come with debilitating side effects. With a track record like that, who will jump on the vaccine bandwagon without second thoughts?

To further box-in President Trump, the press has concocted a nonexistent office of “president-elect” in an attempt to legitimize fraud that continues to be revealed and properly litigated. America is witnessing an encompassing propaganda campaign perpetrated by the democrat party, the media, and the purchased and free-will support of republican never-Trump deep staters. Should the unveiling of the bald-faced cheating accomplished in six of the swing states, though other states also exhibit valid evidence of ballot tampering, and this election is successfully hijacked by bad actors from both parties, the opportunity for another properly conducted election will disappear. Vote manipulation via electronic methods underlying the 2020 election is referenced in the civil case filed in Georgia by Sidney Powell and L. Lin Wood’s legal team – “the most fundamentally troubling, insidious, and egregious is the systemic adaptation of old-fashioned “ballot-stuffing.”” (Not that the tried and true ballot box stuffing wasn’t an integral part of the scam conducted in up to 30 states.) “It has now been amplified and rendered virtually invisible by computer software created and run by domestic and foreign actors for that very purpose. Mathematical and statistical anomalies rising to the level of impossibilities, as shown by affidavits of multiple witnesses, documentation, and expert testimony evince this scheme across the state of Georgia.” (Italicized comment, mine.)

In spite of the hundreds of witness testimonies in affidavit form and the ever-building compilation of data sets aforementioned, there is a segment of the population that refuse to hear it because it challenges the fear of President Trump that has been hammered into them by the mainstream media. Along with this, they have swallowed hook, line and sinker the Biden president-elect mantra and the denial of an improving economy (the Dow just hit the 30K landmark), a working vaccine, that riots exist and election fraud took place. Why is it so easy for democrats to believe what the established MSM tosses them that there’s nothing to see here – no riots, no Covid relief, no election fraud? They are complying with the draconian stay-at-home orders so they come in contact with nothing and no one; no friends, no family, no neighbors, no gym, and no shopping because they order most everything online. A trip to the doctor’s office is streamlined to where they see no one but the staff. In some cases they’re forced to wait in their cars until retrieved and carefully ushered into the building where they undergo Covid testing again that adds to the cumulative number of cases. Once more, the numerous false positives are reported to collect yet more Covid cash from the government. These folks are living in abject fear of a virus from which 98-99% of people fully recover. Staying at home, just as they’re told, they never see the burning and looting in the cities and communities only blocks or mere miles from their hideaway. Avoiding censure or detention for “breaking” unlawful dictates, they venture nowhere except around the neighborhood in periodic walks or to work if they have permission to go to an office or “essential business.”





They’re existing in a self-imposed prison where the only information received is censored by social and mainstream media, spinning every bit of news to reflect the hype and disinformation that bolsters the disaster-laden narrative regarding the Trump administration. This mentality of isolating from the community, masking up and not interacting with the world in general, rejecting alternative reporting because it’s new and therefore a sham, is how the public is submitting to never engaging in another constitutional election. Being content to cut off themselves from a full life and being obedient due to fear will be the demise of a once great nation. If the people don’t come out of their caves and begin talking to one another and listening to opposing ideas in the open forum this country was designed to embrace rather than shutting down conversation in pride, another free election will never be held and the United States of America will be ascribed to the annals of rewritten history.



