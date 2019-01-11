By Heritage Foundation —— Bio and Archives--January 11, 2019
In 2018, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized 2,400lbs of fentanyl.— Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) January 9, 2019
That’s enough to kill the entire population of the United States.
And a 73% increase over what was seized the previous year. pic.twitter.com/CWozqGeZlR
