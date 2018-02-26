In California, students skipping school to protest violence throw rocks, invade malls, vandalize car

At least five students were arrested Friday as hundreds of others from several Stockton, California high schools walked out of classes in protest of gun violence.

This is what happens when you ascribe absolute moral authority to people too young to remember to make their beds or brush their teeth consistently. The more they hear how they’re beyond criticism no matter what they do, the more likely you are to get . . . this :

During one incident, an officer approached a group of students attempting to leave a school by jumping a fence. When the officer approached the students, police said they fought with the officer and took his baton.

Those arrested ranged from 14-years-old to 18-years-old. The 18-year-old was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and the juveniles were cited to their parents, according to Stockton Police.

Students at Stagg, Edison, Chavez, Lincoln and Village Oak high schools were walking along streets, and Stockton police said some students threw rocks and damaged both police and citizen vehicles.

This is your wise, sacred anti-gun protest, huh? This is nothing but an excuse for a riot, and that’s exactly what you’re going to get when you turn loose immature teenagers and instill them with the notion that they will be listened to - no matter how ignorant their expressions, no matter how irresponsible their actions.

The woman with the broken car windows surely wonders how anti-violence fits in with any of this.

And this was all so predictable, and so unnecessary. No one has to stage a mass walkout for people to know that high school students don’t want to get murdered in school. No one in a position to make laws is unsympathetic. The question is how best to solve the problem, and despite the moralizing of the gun-grabbers, it’s not that simple and it’s not that obvious how best to do this.

These class-skipping exercises disguised as serious policy demonstrations are designed to push the assertion that the solution is obvious - ban guns - and the only reason it hasn’t already happened is that not enough pressure has been applied to recalcitrant lawmakers in the back pocket of the NRA. That is so far from true, it’s hard to know where to even begin in knocking it down. But that’s what you’re going to get when you put 16-year-olds forward as your policy spokesmen.

That and broken windows.