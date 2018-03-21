In the aftermath of Austin, it’s time for bomb control, right?

If I’m making light of it, then what are the political left and the media (but I repeat myself) doing everything they jump from a school shooting onto the gun control bandwagon? If demanding the banning of a deadly item immediately after its use isn’t a serious proposition and it needs to stop . . . you first.

“We’ve known for a couple of days who the suspect likely was,” Abbott said. “Law enforcement is at his house in Pflugerville where we are learning whether or not that was the location he was making his bombs.”

Investigators had tracked him for a couple of days before closing in at an unidentified hotel in Round Rock, Texas, not for from his home in Pflugerville, Governor Greg Abbott told Fox News on Wednesday.

“The suspect is deceased and has significant injuries from a blast that occurred from detonating a bomb inside his vehicle,” Manley told reporters. He declined to further identify the suspect, except to say he was white.

Police had tracked the suspect to a hotel about 20 miles north of Austin, the state capital, and were following his vehicle when he pulled to the side of the road and detonated a device, killing himself, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley told reporters near the scene.

An unemployed 24-year-old man suspected of a three-week bombing campaign in Texas that killed two people and injured five others blew himself up on the side of a highway as police closed in on him early Wednesday, authorities said.

Two killed and five injured seems like getting off easy considering what the potential of this situation could have been, and thank God it’s over now, even though it decidedly did not end well for the bomber :

The obvious question is how an unemployed 24-year-old got ahold of multiple bombs. Did he make them himself? If so, where did he get the know-how? Where did he get the material?

Did he buy them from someone? Who? ISIS? Al Qaeda? I’m not being snarky by mentioning known terrorist groups. Who the hell traffics in bombs?

As far as I know, there are no serious Second Amendment arguments that claim the right to bear arms reasonably extends to bombs. And yet this guy has several of them, and if he lived with two roommates who are not suspects, then it stands to reason he managed to keep that knowledge from them.

You sure banning guns will stop mass killings? Sure, you may argue, some killers will seek other means, but it’s a lot harder to get bombs than it is to get guns. Sure, but something being hard is not the same thing as the something not happening. When someone is motivated, he or she will find ways to get what is needed. And maybe it isn’t as hard as we thought it was.

Now, why will Democrats and the media likely not start a bomb control campaign? Because to do so would actually undermine their gun control crusade. It’s already illegal to have bombs, and the fact that it’s illegal didn’t stop this guy from getting them and using them.

You simply can’t control society sufficient to prevent everyone from obtaining the means to perpetrate mass acts of evil. And if that’s your strategy for stopping it, it’s going to fail. You can make law enforcement more effective, but until people’s hearts turn away from evil and back toward God, you will see more of this. Ban guns, people will get bombs. We’ve already banned murder, yet murder goes on.

If you’re 24 and unemployed, your way forward is to find a job. But this guy was completely taken over by his anger, and this is the result. That’s a matter of the heart. Regardless of what Stephen King thinks, the key is to start prayin’ and forget about legislatin’.