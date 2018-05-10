Infallibility of our own version of Law unto ourselves and imposed on others?

By William R. Mann —— Bio and Archives--May 10, 2018
American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
I do think that Mueller and Comey believe that they are saving America. They believe in their own infallibility.
But neither one of them understand our Constitutional traditions as the Founders intended them.
Nowhere close.
I’d wager that neither one of them , or 90% of Washington D.C. Lawyers for that matter, have ever studied the Declaration of independence, the Constitutional Convention minutes, The Federalist papers, and few writings of the Enlightenment and Renaissance Philosophers.
Or perhaps they did read them, but only in a utilitarian sense. The Bill of Rights were added to prevent utilitarianism’s cold edge and to add respect for human dignity and Natural Rights.
We are at a dangerous stage of decay in our Constitutional Republic where the autocrats, plutocrats, oligarchs and demagogues hold more sway than the people.
The has been a deliberate infiltration by the “spirit of the air,” the Prince of Tyranny. Politicians of an evil-bent are able to twist evil to make it seem to be the “will of the People.” It is not.
Comey, Mueller, and anyone of their ilk will ruin our Republic by seek some misguided love for mechanical egalitarianism of the law over the metaphysical reality and beauty of liberty.
Benjamin Franklin saw the possibility of this perversion. He always sided with the whole People as the basis of good government. I offer the following:
“Speech of Benjamin Franklin:
Pennsylvania delegate Benjamin Franklin, one of the few Americans of the time with international repute, wanted to give a short speech to the Convention prior to the signing of the final draft of the Constitution. Too weak to actually give the speech himself, he had fellow Pennsylvanian James Wilson deliver the speech. It is considered a masterpiece. [From Madison’s notes on the Convention: Monday September 17, 1787.]
Mr. President
I confess that there are several parts of this constitution which I do not at present approve, but I am not sure I shall never approve them: For having lived long, I have experienced many instances of being obliged by better information, or fuller consideration, to change opinions even on important subjects, which I once thought right, but found to be otherwise. It is therefore that the older I grow, the more apt I am to doubt my own judgment, and to pay more respect to the judgment of others. Most men indeed as well as most sects in Religion, think themselves in possession of all truth, and that wherever others differ from them it is so far error. Steele a Protestant in a Dedication tells the Pope, that the only difference between our Churches in their opinions of the certainty of their doctrines is, the Church of Rome is infallible and the Church of England is never in the wrong. But though many private persons think almost as highly of their own infallibility as of that of their sect, few express it so naturally as a certain French lady, who in a dispute with her sister, said,
“I don’t know how it happens, Sister but I meet with no body but myself, that’s always in the right — Il n’y a que moi qui a toujours raison.”
In these sentiments, Sir, I agree to this Constitution with all its faults, if they are such; because I think a general Government necessary for us, and there is no form of Government but what may be a blessing to the people if well administered, and believe farther that this is likely to be well administered for a course of years, and can only end in Despotism, as other forms have done before it, when the people shall become so corrupted as to need despotic Government, being incapable of any other. I doubt too whether any other Convention we can obtain, may be able to make a better Constitution. For when you assemble a number of men to have the advantage of their joint wisdom, you inevitably assemble with those men, all their prejudices, their passions, their errors of opinion, their local interests, and their selfish views. From such an assembly can a perfect production be expected? It therefore astonishes me, Sir, to find this system approaching so near to perfection as it does; and I think it will astonish our enemies, who are waiting with confidence to hear that our councils are confounded like those of the Builders of Babel; and that our States are on the point of separation, only to meet hereafter for the purpose of cutting one another’s throats.
Thus I consent, Sir, to this Constitution because I expect no better, and because I am not sure, that it is not the best. The opinions I have had of its errors, I sacrifice to the public good. I have never whispered a syllable of them abroad. Within these walls they were born, and here they shall die. If every one of us in returning to our Constituents were to report the objections he has had to it, and endeavor to gain partizans [sic] in support of them, we might prevent its being generally received, and thereby lose all the salutary effects & great advantages resulting naturally in our favor among foreign Nations as well as among ourselves, from our real or apparent unanimity. Much of the strength & efficiency of any Government in procuring and securing happiness to the people, depends, on opinion, on the general opinion of the goodness of the Government, as well as of the wisdom and integrity of its Governors. I hope therefore that for our own sakes as a part of the people, and for the sake of posterity, we shall act heartily and unanimously in recommending this Constitution (if approved by Congress & confirmed by the Conventions) wherever our influence may extend, and turn our future thoughts & endeavors to the means of having it well administred [sic].
On the whole, Sir, I can not help expressing a wish that every member of the Convention who may still have objections to it, would with me, on this occasion doubt a little of his own infallibility, and to make manifest our unanimity, put his name to this instrument.”
William R. Mann, is a retired Lt. Colonel, US Army. He is a now a political observer, analyst, activist and writer for Conservative causes. He was educated at West Point [Bachelor of Science, 1971 ]and the Naval Postgraduate School [Masters, National Security Affairs, 1982].