Inside Judicial Watch: JW’s Ramona Cotca on the Ohr-Fusion Connection

"Inside Judicial Watch," Jerry Dunleavy sits down with JW Senior Attorney Ramona Cotca

In this edition of “Inside Judicial Watch,” Jerry Dunleavy sits down with JW Senior Attorney Ramona Cotca to discuss Judicial Watch’s legal battle to find out what top-DOJ official Bruce Ohr was up to regarding any connection to Fusion GPS. Judicial Watch filed two Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuits against the Justice Department for records about Bruce and Nellie Ohr’s involvement in the Trump dossier. Read more HERE.





