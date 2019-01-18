Inside Judicial Watch: Our Top 5 Investigations of 2018

In this episode of “Inside Judicial Watch,” Senior Investigator William F. Marshall discusses some of our most significant investigations & corruption finds that took place in 2018, including the FISA abuse scandal, the infamous Clinton/Lynch tarmac meeting in 2016, the Mueller probe, and illegal immigration.





