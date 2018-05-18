Judicial Watch continues to fight for the truth and hold the out-of-control Mueller operation accountable to the rule of law and the Constitution

Inside Judicial Watch: The Mueller Operation–One Year Later





In this edition of Inside Judicial Watch, host Jerry Dunleavy joins JW Director of Investigations & Research Chris Farrell to discuss the year-long Mueller operation, including how it began, how the FISA application process was abused to spy on the Trump Team, and the ultimate objective of the special counsel. Judicial Watch continues to fight for the truth and hold the out-of-control Mueller operation accountable to the rule of law and the Constitution.

