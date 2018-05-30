All Marxist, socialist and communist (i.e. authoritarian) ideology is geared toward controlling populations under the guise of encouraging free expression

Instilling a culture of disrespect and self-loathing



It’s been a loooong time in the making but we’ve achieved a new height in cultural degradation. (Sounds like an oxymoron and, in a way, it is.) Decades of social decline have brought the western world to a morbid abasement of civility. Plain terms? Name calling of the worst kind has been normalized. But how did we get here? Steadily chipping away at common discourse by every means available…and it wasn’t accidental. It was purposeful in order to devalue only one form of life—human.

Here’s another angle of the oxymoronic part of the scenario. It’s the humanist creed that inspired all of the foul language and demonization of—wait for it—humanity. Should you think that it’s only certain strains of humanity that carry the brunt of this vile hatred, that’s not really the case as this last week’s (and recent years’) events made clear. It’s no longer just reverse racism deriding “white folks” or the left vilifying conservatives, it’s people of any kind of color and women scorning themselves with crudities that have no place in civil society. Go on, keep trying to tell the world that black people calling themselves the n-word makes it an endearment, or one woman using the c-word to describe another woman makes it an acceptable expression. Please get this straight, repulsive language is still repulsive no matter to whom it is applied. Call yourself a derisive term and it means you have no self-respect and that includes black folks calling themselves the n-word. Women referring to themselves as “nasty” means they believe themselves to be nasty, and that’s hardly a compliment. By the way, Candidate Trump calling Hillary a “nasty woman” drew attention to being “mean spirited” as liberals like to call everyone but themselves. The invocation applied by the women’s movement has a decidedly different overtone alluding to sexuality (witness the pink hat brigade) rather than personality. The problem is that over the last 50 years, the cool thing has been to challenge civility by continually integrating vulgarities into speech so they become common forms of expression. The reality is the uncensored usage of vulgarity makes the speaker common. The attempt to belittle the listener ends up diminishing the speaker’s self-image, and this has been a deliberate intent of progressive education. The less one thinks of themselves, the more they are prone to attack and debase others, all in a futile attempt to raise their self-value. This accomplishes the debasement of everyone until individualism is nothing more than an unrealized concept. Why? Because it then becomes more important to fit in by accepting the degrading language and actions of the devolving social order that then allows self-appointed leaders to step in and “guide” the roiling masses into a “better” environment. All Marxist, socialist and communist (i.e. authoritarian) ideology is geared toward controlling populations under the guise of encouraging free expression.

It’s interesting to note that the Bohemians of the 1900s, the “Lost Generation” of the early 20th century, the beatniks and the hippies of the ‚Äò50s through the ‘60s all thought they were throwing off the reins of polite society and gaining freedom. Instead, they ended up trying to fill their confused, unhappy and Godless rebellion with drugs, sex and anti-social behavior. The only thing they accomplished was setting up just the right environment for Nazism in hedonistic Germany, communism in Eastern Europe and the rise of a socialistic European Union at the end of the last century. The current trends of nihilism that have grown over the last 20 years have made Western society ripe to gullibly swallow (and spew back) doctrines of climate change, gun control, free health care and college, thoroughly spiced with vile language. Ultimately, it devalues and dehumanizes the individual while declaring it’s for the “good of the whole,” which achieves the exact opposite of what is being alleged. So we’re back to the oxymoron. Self-debasing women who spout epithets against their own, self-loathing youth who vociferously proclaim their inadequacy, and self-scorning minorities who refer to themselves with contemptuous labels. This is the place where education has positioned modern society—to abhor history and heritage, instituting unruliness as normal. The cries for help are disguised as tantrums and when dictatorial personalities come forward offering to alleviate the hysterics, that road leads to captivity. The pattern sets up the aimless as easy prey for tyrannical religious sects to supply the discipline they have been taught to scorn but instinctively crave. Add to all of this the misguided concept that, due to the contemporary state of technology, some young parents now believe that teaching their children the “Three Rs” is pass√©. Who needs to read, write or do math when Siri, Alexa or Echo can just give you the answer? Cyphering and critical thinking is unnecessary, having been replaced with simply believing what you’re told or see on a smart phone, notepad or laptop. That’s already occurring in the schools and on the streets. Shortsighted? Absolutely. When the power goes out and the “smart” devices can’t be recharged, shutting off access to knowledge which is no longer stored in a properly educated human mind, a sustained blackout would snuff the flame of civilization as we know it. There is a time to remember what ushered in the Dark Ages and why those centuries were so dubbed. No one wants to revive such misery…or do they? Ephesians 4:29 - Let no corrupt communication proceed out of your mouth, but that which is good to the use of edifying, that it may minister grace unto the hearers. KJV In the NIV:

Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.

