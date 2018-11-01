Invasion of the USA is NOT a Human Right!

Certainly—and in my opinion—some of these things that have lately occurred can largely be chalked up to the increasing number of “false flags” created by an apparent large group of government Deep State types who do not want to give up the lucrative corruption flow for which they have sold their souls, there are other things that simply defy logic. One of these is the belief of too many of this world’s poor that they have the right to invade—by whatever means necessary—and take that which they want from our country…and from us.

There’s something very wrong with this world, today. We all know it. We all feel it. There’s something in the air that is causing anxiety and a general feeling of unease in the world at large. There are people who appear to be losing their minds on command and creating all manner of chaos and heinous crimes. Although mental illness has always been a part of some within the family of humanity it seems—recently—to have taken an ugly turn towards an even more aggressive madness in all too many.

The Cloward-Piven strategy—“overloading the U.S. public welfare system in order to precipitate a crisis that would lead to a replacement of the welfare system with a national system of “a guaranteed annual income and thus an end to poverty”—is in full force these days and the Luciferian Left within the borders of the USA are aiding, abetting and implementing it with assistance from the likes of leftist billionaires George Soros and Tom Steyer. Cloward-Piven, however, creates just the opposite of its falsely quoted intent and—instead—creates massive poverty for the people, while allowing the ‘rulers’ to steal everything from the now impoverished citizens.

We are now in the process of being overloaded beyond our abilities. The initial Invasion Force from Honduras and Guatemala has reached at least 7,000, with some estimates placing the actual number at 14,000-15,000. And, there are said to be 2-3 more to follow this one. Despite what is now being taught in public and some private schools, our Constitution does not allow for the USA to be destroyed by invaders. That would be suicide. These are acts of war, folks, not the activities of ‘poor immigrants’. These invaders have already violently knocked down fences at the Mexico Guatemala border and are now demanding their “rights” to invade and take what they can from the United States of America. This is what happens when leaders support the invaders and not their own citizens. And, that is precisely what the Democrat Socialist Party is now effecting within our country.

Let your State leaders know that you are well aware that this is a massive invasion force and that we must have enough troops—with enough guns and ammo—to drive them back, if and when necessary. Otherwise the war will escalate within our borders….and we will, also, be forced to fight them with any and all means possible. This is the truth. Pray it will not need to be realized. And vote Red November 6!

“Put on all of God’s armor so that you will be able to stand firm against all strategies of the devil”—Ephesians 6: 11.