Investigating electoral fraud in Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia

The following public officials and public Boards named as defendants in four cases begun by lawyer Sidney Powell in Arizona , Wisconsin , Michigan and Georgia —have now become key to investigating the detailed claims of electoral fraud made in each of those cases – following the rejection of two of those four cases in Michigan and Georgia by Courts at first instance:

ARIZONA:

DOUG DUCEY, in his official capacity as Governor of the State of Arizona, and KATIE HOBBS, in her official capacity as the Arizona Secretary of State

WISCONSIN:

WISCONSIN ELECTIONS COMMISSION, and its members ANN S. JACOBS, MARK L. THOMSEN, MARGE BOSTELMAN, JULIE M. GLANCEY, DEAN KNUDSON, ROBERT F. SPINDELL, JR., in their official capacities, GOVERNOR TONY EVERS, in his official capacity,

MICHIGAN:

GRETCHEN WHITMER, in her official capacity as Governor of the State of Michigan, JOCELYN BENSON, in her official capacity as Michigan Secretary of State and the Michigan BOARD OF STATE CANVASSERS.

GEORGIA:

BRIAN KEMP, in his official capacity as Governor of Georgia, BRAD RAFFENSPERGER, in his official capacity as Secretary of State and Chair of the Georgia State Election Board, DAVID J. WORLEY, in his official capacity as a member of the Georgia State Election Board, REBECCA N. SULLIVAN, in her official capacity as a member of the Georgia State Elections Board, MATTHEW MASHBURN, in his official capacity as a member of the Georgia State Election Board, and ANH LE, in her official capacity as a member of the Georgia State Election Board.



These decisions could be only the first round in a protracted legal battle involving appeals until the legal process is exhausted.