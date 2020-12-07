Investigating electoral fraud in Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia

By David Singer —— Bio and Archives--December 7, 2020
The following public officials and public Boards named as defendants in four cases begun by lawyer Sidney Powell in Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia—have now become key to investigating the detailed claims of electoral fraud made in each of those cases – following the rejection of two of those four cases in Michigan and Georgia by Courts at first instance:
ARIZONA:
DOUG DUCEY, in his official capacity as Governor of the State of Arizona, and KATIE HOBBS, in her official capacity as the Arizona Secretary of State
WISCONSIN:
WISCONSIN ELECTIONS COMMISSION, and its members ANN S. JACOBS, MARK L. THOMSEN, MARGE BOSTELMAN, JULIE M. GLANCEY, DEAN KNUDSON, ROBERT F. SPINDELL, JR., in their official capacities, GOVERNOR TONY EVERS, in his official capacity,
MICHIGAN:
GRETCHEN WHITMER, in her official capacity as Governor of the State of Michigan, JOCELYN BENSON, in her official capacity as Michigan Secretary of State and the Michigan BOARD OF STATE CANVASSERS.
GEORGIA:
BRIAN KEMP, in his official capacity as Governor of Georgia, BRAD RAFFENSPERGER, in his official capacity as Secretary of State and Chair of the Georgia State Election Board, DAVID J. WORLEY, in his official capacity as a member of the Georgia State Election Board, REBECCA N. SULLIVAN, in her official capacity as a member of the Georgia State Elections Board, MATTHEW MASHBURN, in his official capacity as a member of the Georgia State Election Board, and ANH LE, in her official capacity as a member of the Georgia State Election Board.
These decisions could be only the first round in a protracted legal battle involving appeals until the legal process is exhausted.
In the Michigan case, federal Judge Linda Parker rejected Powell’s request for an injunction against the vote tally showing a Biden victory in that state, saying that the lawyer’s allegations of fraud were based on:
“nothing but speculation and conjecture.”
Judge Parker’s decision was surprising since Powell’s case was backed by:
The decision in Powell’s Georgia case by Judge Timothy Batten Sr. came less than 90 minutes into a hearing in the Atlanta federal court.
Judge Batten did not rule on the merits of Powell’s claim—instead granting motions to dismiss the lawsuit on the grounds that it did not belong in the federal court.
Batten repeatedly suggested that Powell could have filed her lawsuit in state court—citing a federal appeals court ruling that:
“federal courts don’t entertain post-election conduct, excuse me, contests about vote-counting misconduct.”
The defendants in these four cases now need to indicate what action they are prepared to recommend to either confirm or reject Powell’s detailed allegations of vote-counting misconduct.
Hiding behind legal proceedings and remaining silent is not the answer at this critical time in America’s history.
David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International—an organization calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at: jordanispalestine.blogspot.com