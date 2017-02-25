Which are you? Free or victim? Choose wisely

Iran Deal was no deal for global interests



If anyone is in a quandary about the highly touted Iran Deal (by Obama and his acolytes) that could and should be so easily wiped off the U.S.’ political map, don’t be. There are only a couple drivers of this clunker that never got started in the first place, and President Obama was not behind the wheel. As one of the first to recognize and write that the “deal” was a sham when it was rolled out in 2015, loudly and futilely exclaiming that it was a treaty in disguise—no thanks to the now retiring Senator Bob Corker—it took a new administration to confiscate the keys. Before President Trump locked the car in the garage, all the uninsured operators who had their licenses revoked for reckless driving began howling about consequences to grounding them and busting up their party. When looking to pin the blame on a gang of undisciplined adolescents, you’ll find an older, experienced bully behind the scenes.

In this case, at the bottom of the Iran Deal consortium were seasoned hands that manipulated European leaders and Obama to sign what amounted to a non-agreement since Iran never committed to any of the deal’s highfa"loot"ing claims. Although it was obvious Iran intended to ignore any constraints the agreement placed on its nuclear aspirations, that didn’t forestall Germany, France, Britain, Russia, China and U.S. delegates from eagerly adding their signature to a bogus pact. Every one of the signers could care less about the real consequences of giving Iran a free hand as long as they received benefits from reopening the flow of Persian oil and cash from illicit trade. When it came to arming the mullahs to reach their goal of destroying the Great and Little Satans (America and Israel) even U.S. leadership signed on with alacrity to line their own pockets, patriotism be damned. While Russia and China had their own agenda of expecting to eclipse American hegemony with their own—assisted by the U.S. president—there was one individual whose finger appeared to poke almost every pie. As usual, he was one of the first to castigate President Trump for shutting off the engine that powered the Iran ruse, calling for penalties to be paid for spoiling a part of his plan. The one name that seems to keep popping up relating to stories about politics, education, environmentalism and even the collapsing Iran Deal is George Soros. Immediately the administration settled to implement Trump’s promise to deliver the United States from the worthless deal, Soros got on his high horse and from the saddle of his humanitarian nonprofits that are not, he chastised Trump for skewing his plans which, by pulling Obama’s reins, seemed to be going so smoothly.

Obama, out of office but still playing shadow president, offered up his own blathering statement about Trump’s misstep in destroying his baby, the Iran Deal that ensured the rogue nation’s developing nuclear devices rather than scuttling them. It’s fairly apparent that Iran never did halt enriching uranium according to the literal tons of documents unearthed by Israeli intelligence. The misunderstanding is on the part of the former chief executive who still believes he has a role to play and riches to gather from his debased actions while in office, doing Soros’ dirty work. The Obama legacy of the Muslim world being set on fire from 2010’s Arab Spring going forward that was fully supported by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, was a cornerstone to the continued demise of global order. The JCPOA was just another step in destabilizing more than the Middle East. The Soros’ touch has been the opposite of Midas. No gold, just undermining nationhood around the globe to gain wealth and influence, the larger powers of Russia and China happy to play along for their own benefit. Russia has been sparking the Middle East conflagration from the north through Syria and Iran while China has moved into the Horn of Africa with a base in Djibouti that could ostensibly impede the flow of commodities, munitions and oil through the Suez Canal. Soros’ prejudice against Israel certainly has shaped the Obama legacy of Muslim empowerment, promoting religious states that are perennially at the risk of dissolving into backbiting conflicts between sects, profiting his financial empire through supply of goods and arms.

Continued below... Soros learned well the manipulative tactics his father employed in WWII by playing the role of a Jew, claiming to be one when it was convenient to make a fortune off the backs of displaced Jewry suffering under Nazi control. He has used the same ploy, coming out in 2003 slamming the existence of Israel and blaming anti-Semitism on Jews, then by publishing a book ostensibly written by his father in the 1960s claiming Jewish heritage when Mossad was tracking down war criminals. Result of Soros’ influence? A deal that enabled Iran to continue building its sway in the Middle East, attacking Israel, which is forever fighting for its life tagged as the scapegoat for all the world’s ills, via proxies in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria. The missile barrage targeting the Golan Heights originating from their embedded bases in Syria exemplifies such assaults planned well before Trump’s pulling out of the Iran Deal. Plainly, Soros despises the Jews and the Jewish state, but he despises any strong nation that isn’t susceptible to his political and economic machinations, America topping his list. This underlying loathing for people and governments he can’t subvert provokes him to incite violence against them using money to indoctrinate citizens, arm outside aggressors and internal rebellion. Israel stands ready to defend itself against Iran that never intended to be nuke free and the avarice of power hungry leaders goading regular folks to hate their neighbors enough to devolve regions into a morass of infighting. The more uprising and battle occurring across the globe, the more the ringleaders can build their personal fortunes. It’s time to stand firm with neighbors to build a stable world where equality means what it should: equal access to work, dreams and to create wealth, not steal others’ property through deceit, violence, revolution and war. That path only creates victims. Which are you? Free or victim? Choose wisely.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Former newspaper publisher, A. Dru Kristenev, grew up in the publishing industry working every angle of a paper, from ad composition and sales, to personnel management, copy writing, and overseeing all editorial content. During her tenure as a news professional, Kristenev traveled internationally as both a representative of the paper and non-profit organizations.

Since 2007, Kristenev has authored four fact-filled political suspense novels, the Baron Series, and two non-fiction books, all available on Amazon.

ChangingWind (changingwind.org) is a solutions-centered Christian ministry.

Donate Here