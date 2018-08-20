Iran: Maybe we need to figure out what to do about those U.S. sanctions we’re pretending won’t hurt us

The Great Satan can do nothing to us by taking back the wondrous gifts from Barack Obama and John Kerry! We are Iran! No one can take our share of the oil market! The Europeans will buy from us! This is a joke!

That’s what they said when Donald Trump announced America’s withdrawal from the deal. It was all the bravado you’d expect from your run-of-the-mill Islamic tyrants.

Now it’s becoming real, and it’s occurring to them that they might need to come up with a plan:

Iran’s vice president said on Sunday the government was seeking solutions to sell oil and transfer its revenues after the United States withdrew from a nuclear deal with Tehran and slapped fresh sanctions on Iranian energy and banking sectors. “We are hopeful that the European countries can meet their commitments but even if they cannot, we are seeking solutions to sell our oil and transfer its revenues,” Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA. European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal have been searching for ways to salvage it despite the U.S. exit and Washington’s pressure on its allies to cut purchases of Iranian oil.

The reimposition of U.S. sanctions presents problems not only for Iran but for the Europeans who want to do business with these murderers. It’s not just that we won’t buy their oil. We’ve also cut off their access to much of the financial system and imposed penalties on those who would seek to transfer any money to them. That’s why Iran is concerned about how to actually lay hands on the revenues that would come from international oil sales. They might have willing buyers, but any bank transfer between the two parties is going to become a lot more complicated now that the U.S. is no longer on board.