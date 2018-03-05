Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Hey, how about no?

Iran to U.S.: Hey, how about you give up your nuclear weapons?



As insane as this is, there will be Americans who act like they have a point. I wouldn’t be surprised if John Kerry is one of them. In fact, I’d be surprised if he’s not. The idea of nuclear nonproliferation is to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons so as not to see them get in the hands of fanatics who might use them to, oh, say, wipe Israel off the face of the Earth - which the mad mullahs of Iran have actually threatened to do.

The United States is not that kind of country. Iran is. And by the way, didn’t Obama and Kerry tell us their Iran nuclear deal would prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power? It won’t, of course, and even they don’t really think it will. They just think a nuclear Iran is inevitable so we should all relax and enjoy it. As for the Iranians themselves, their position is not only that no one can take their nukes away, but that we should give up ours: Iran will not negotiate over its ballistic missiles until the United States and Europe dismantle their nuclear weapons, a top Iranian military official said on Saturday, keeping up the Islamic republic’s tough stance on the issue. While Iran has accepted curbs on its nuclear work - which it says is for purely peaceful purposes - it has repeatedly refused to discuss its missile program, something the United States and the Europeans have called for. “The condition for negotiating Iran’s missiles is the destruction of the nuclear weapons and long-range missiles of the United States and Europe,” Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Masoud Jazayeri was quoted by the state news agency IRNA as saying. Iran says its missile program is defensive because of its deterrent nature, and that it is not related to Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers which led to the lifting of sanctions against the country.

And if Iran’s patron Vladimir Putin doesn’t like it, well that’s another reason it’s a good thing we have nukes We lifted sanctions against Iran after Iran agreed to almost nothing whatsoever, and agreed to no real verification or enforcement of what little they did agree to. No wonder they say it’s not related to the 2015 nuclear deal. Nothing is. The 2015 nuclear deal does nothing except free up more money for Iran to spend on terrorism and meddling in Iraq and Syria. As for the suggestion that we give up our nukes, here’s the deal: The United States has nuclear weapons in case we need to use them to prevent lunatics like those who run Iran from doing the things said lunatics have expressed their desire to do. So no, we’re not going to get rid of our nukes. We’re going to use them as a deterrent to keep Iran from being what Iran would really like to be. And if Iran’s patron Vladimir Putin doesn’t like it, well that’s another reason it’s a good thing we have nukes.

