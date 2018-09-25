WhatFinger

Deep State Unmasked:

IRS Officials – “You Should Give Increased Scrutiny” to Conservative Groups, “… I don’t give a s**t if that is a crime”

(Washington DC) Project Veritas has released the fourth story in a series of undercover reports which unmask the Deep State. This report features two Internal Revenue Service (IRS) officials who candidly discuss the IRS’s unfair treatment of conservative non-profit groups. The two officials in the report are Thomas Sheehy, an IRS tax examiner and member of the Austin Democratic Socialists of America in Texas, and Jerry Semasek, an IRS attorney in Washington, DC.

The Austin Democratic Socialists of America is a socialist group that works to advance ‘progressive issues’ in Austin, Texas.

