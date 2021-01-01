Our previous socialist President, Barrack Obama, instructed us in the fact that elections have consequences. Joe Biden and his progressive liberal, socialist cohorts need to understand, that elections also have unintended consequences

Is America and the World in Distress?

January 20, 2021, will be remembered as the day that America and the world entered a period of distress. The rich, progressive, socialist, Democrat Party elitists have succeeded in deposing the lawful government of the Constitutional Republic of the United States of America. This reality is endangering all patriotic Americans, and thus, all liberty loving people throughout the free world.



To a great extent, the United States Constitution has been allowed to collapse, first by some state legislatures that failed to assure the November 3, 2020, election was conducted in accordance with the requirements of the Constitution. Second, the state and federal court systems failed to acknowledge the criminal behavior of the local political machines that perpetrated the election misdeeds, even when they were presented with hundreds of sworn affidavits as evidence of those misdeeds. Astonishingly, even the United States Supreme Court refused to address the criminal activities when presented with the opportunity to examine the situation at the request of more than seven states. For all practical purposes, the Supreme Court thus condoned, if not endorsed, the criminal behavior within those several states and the undermining the US Constitution. Lastly, former Vice President Pence and the Congress colluded to endorse the criminal activity of the several states where more than ample evidence was presented to call into question the validity (legality) of the 2020 Presidential election. More than 545 US federal officials failed to protect the US Constitution they took an oath to protect.

America is taking on the trappings of socialist a state run by a dictator America is taking on the trappings of socialist a state run by a dictator, starting with the restrictions of the general public at the “coronation” of the Biden-Harris administration. When 25,000 troops are needed to make the new government feel safe, you know they understand they were not legally elected to office. When on the first day the new administration proposes to erect a fence around the Nation’s Capitol Building and restrict citizens from visiting, you know the government knows they have acted wrongly. When you must have “papers” (identification) to go to the coronation, but you don’t have to have identification to vote, you know the government knows they have acted contrary to the United States Constitution.



Will a large military presence now be the rule in Washington, DC? It certainly might appear the newly installed government is fearful of their nation’s citizens. Why might they be concerned? It might be that they know that their recent actions to depose the former President are going to be exposed for everybody to see. It might also be that more and more American citizens are realizing that they have placed too many people in elected positions that have voiced their hatred for traditional America, American values, and anyone who supported former President Donald Trump. It might be that more and more Americans are becoming aware of the conspiracy by the progressive socialist Democrat Politicians, the main stream media, the technology elitists, and foreign and domestic big money elitists to bring down the traditional American way of life. In less than a day the leader of the new government is acting more like a dictator than a duly elected President. The majority of the elected Democrats in Congress hate America, the free enterprise system, and the American patriots that wish to protect and defend the Constitution. Another reality that Republican voters must accept is that too many Republicans in Congress are complicit with the elitists and are condoning, if not actually conspiring, with the Democrats.



For several decades, Americans have been aware of the progressive socialist Democrat Party elitists trying to deny Americans their Second Amendment rights. Most Americans have been totally blindsided by the current denial of their First Amendment rights by a Congress that is condoning and allowing the silencing of any opinion that does not agree with their socialist playbook.

For five years the progressive socialist Democrat elitists have been pointing fingers at Donald Trump and his supporters For five years the progressive socialist Democrat elitists have been pointing fingers at Donald Trump and his supporters, trying to draw a parallel between Republicans and the Nazi Party (National Socialist German Workers’ Party) in 1930s Germany. There is only one small problem; nothing Trump did looks like what the Nazi Party did. Even a cursory review of pre- WWII history will demonstrate that the Nazi Party confiscated their citizen’s guns, then they denied the citizen’s right to free speech, after that came the racism against the Jews, and then came the re-education camps. Please tell me, which of those things President Trump do? Well, of course none of them. But oh my, the Democrats have been trying to do the first action for decades, they are now actually succeeding with the second action through their surrogates, big media, the third, racism is underway as they scream that all white people are bad just because they are white, and now some Democrat politicians and many of the media talking heads are voicing re-education and deprogramming camps for Trump supporters. Now it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out which political party and their surrogates are actually behaving like the Nazi Party did in the 1930s.



Our previous socialist President, Barrack Obama, instructed us in the fact that elections have consequences. Joe Biden and his progressive liberal, socialist cohorts need to understand, that elections also have unintended consequences. Those unintended consequences have exposed the modern day Democrat Party as much more akin to the Nazi Party of Germany than Donald Trump, simply due to their own words and actions.



Yes, in my humble opinion, America is in severe distress, and I know there are Americans that will fly the American Flag upside down (a way one can signal he is in distress) until the American voters pull the flush handle to rid the United States of America of the America haters in Washington, DC. These haters have been very vocal for the last 12 years and they have generated plenty of video evidence of their avid hatred for America which has been posted all over the internet. Identifying these haters is really easy as they seem to be very proud of it.

