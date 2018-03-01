This law, remains hidden from the full view of the American public. People never get outraged by what they don’t see. It is a deep and disgusting realm of ugly and un-natural behavior and the gory details are kept as quiet as possible

Is California Spearheading the Fall into Darkness and Perversion?



While New York is a close second to California, no state has done so much since the days of the repeal of California’s Prop 8 first introduced on August of 2008, to seal up the path for sexual deviancy, child endangerment and general lawlessness. It is barely recognizable as a U.S. state. But the reversal of prop 8 was only the beginning. Under an almost completely democratic legislature and a governor, Jerry Brown, who has netted the title among journalists of ‘Governor Moonbeam’ the state is undergoing a decline un-paralleled in our history.

A State Beleaguered with Trouble It is under a disaster watch for earthquakes at all times, but the last few years it has been ravaged by wildfires, storms, floods and mudslides all unprecedented in its history. Along the Santa Ana River are miles of homeless people in tents, and cardboard shelters. It has the worst quality of life in the nation, highest taxes, ridiculous prices for homes and Hollywood, that deep river of everything perverse and violent, keeps flowing out to the rest of the nation. In Canada Free Press, Katy Grimes says, “Despite the dire circumstances, the ravenous left in California continues at breakneck speed to implement so many detrimental, dangerous laws and policies, that Jack, the amoral leader in “Lord of the Flies,” would blush. Stranded on an island, this group of schoolboys degenerate into savagery. It sounds like California, doesn’t it?” While illegal immigrants pour across the border, residents and businesses are leaving at a record pace. Some counties have decided to defy the state’s sanctuary law and other areas are considering a “Calexit” or a move to break the state into three separate states. Lawlessness under the Guise of Law Then along comes California’s AB 2943. It is a bill to make illegal all materials and counseling efforts to reverse or stop all sexual orientation changes. A clear look at what this bill proposes is enough to cause even the most nominal supporter of the first amendment and religious freedoms to shudder. While it does not specifically include the Bible, it can be used to challenge it, and even ban it within the state. It also can be used to criminalize all counselors, authors and speakers and printed materials which claim that sexual orientation changes can and should be dealt with and reversed. AB 2943 was passed on April 19, 2018 in the California Assembly in a bipartisan vote of 50 to 14. Now even the efforts of religious organizations and churches could be seen as illegal if they attempt to advise those who want to change their sexual orientations by means of biblical laws and principles.

California Ignores U.S. Constitution - and California Constitution. While the bill must still be sent to the California Senate, it is wobbly and most assuredly will come under the scrutiny of the U. S. Constitution which prohibits the abridgement of free speech, not to mention California’s own constitution which states, “[e]very person may freely speak, write and publish his or her sentiments on all subjects,” and that “[f]ree exercise and enjoyment of religion without discrimination or preference are guaranteed.” Some authors are calling the law the ‘You must stay gay’ bill such as Dr. Michael Brown. California pastor and author Shane Idleman asks the question, Has California Lost Its Mind? AB 2943 could essentially “ban” certain books up to and including the bible. Can you spell “Nazi Germany?” Michael Brown asks the question, “Will California Go from Banning Religious Books to Burning Them?” Therapy Bans are a cultural proxy attack against Pastors and Ministers





Continued below... LGBT Agenda Exposed In a piece published by Liberty Counsel is this quote by a California State Assembly Member which indicates the real purpose of AB 2943. It is an LGBT driven attempt to conform the church to the nascent cultural decline of the day. “California State Assembly member, Al Muratsuchi, said, “The First Amendment does not prohibit banning fraudulent conduct. The faith community, like anyone else, needs to evolve with the times.” During his speech on the California bill at Google headquarters, LGBT activist Samuel Brinton said he wanted to “figure out a way to stop” pastors and churches from offering counsel to help people change unwanted same-sex attractions. He went on to say, “I may not be able to FIND every little camp…every pastor, but I can make it something that is culturally unacceptable.” He added, “Yes, it’s directly affecting mental health professionals, but by proxy, it’s affecting everyone else.” Four Facts That We Should All Know—And Make Known to Others 1. Evil will never be sanctioned by God, and if the church decides it is, they have become apostate and in the biblical realm known as the “Kingdom of God” they are no longer part of Christ’s church. The idea that God’s mind can be changed by the culture of the day is one of the greatest perversions of the day. “Thou shalt not follow a multitude to do evil; neither shalt thou speak in a cause to decline after many to wrest judgment” (Ex 23:2) 2. Working the “law” to accomplish an evil end is a sign that the people and the lawmakers have reached the place of no return, or a state of reprobation. The only thing left after that point is judgment. “Shall the throne of iniquity have fellowship with thee, which frameth mischief by a law?” (Psalm 94:20)

3. God has declared that sodomy and perversion are all an abomination to him. He is called the Rock of our Salvation, (Ps 18:2) not the sinking sand of the culture. If it ever was an abomination, it will always be an abomination. “He that rejecteth me, and receiveth not my words, hath one that judgeth him: the word that I have spoken, the same shall judge him in the last day.” (Jn 12:48) 4. We need not have a degree in philosophy or biological science to deduce the following. If even one person changes their mind about becoming gay, lesbian or transgender the rest of the argument is moot. Thousands have turned away from the temptation to be gay which causes an irreparable implosion to the entire LGBT argument. Genetic science will not lie for the culture. You can change the body, the clothing and the mannerisms and all else imaginable, but men will always test as men, and women as women. What to Do—A Summary We need to pray vehemently that this bill will be defeated in the California Senate. If you are a California resident you should contact your Senator and demand that this evil idea never becomes law. If for some reason all prudence is suspended and it is passed, we must pray for and support any person or organization that will test the law against the U.S. Constitution. The fact is that this law, like all homosexual and deviant practices, remains hidden from the full view of the American public. People never get outraged by what they don’t see. It is a deep and disgusting realm of ugly and un-natural behavior and the gory details are kept as quiet as possible. We must all make it clear that under no circumstances will we ever concede, nor cease to proclaim that sodomy and perversion are culturally unacceptable, regardless of which way the crowd swings.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Rev Michael Bresciani is a Christian author and a columnist for several online conservative and Christian news and commentary sites. His website is The Website for Insight covers current events, politics, Christianity, movie and book reports and much more.