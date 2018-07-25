There is little doubt that our world is falling into a heretofore never seen moral quagmire

Is Generation 'Z' the Liberal, Loose, and Last Omega Generation?



One of the wisest people this world has ever produced, King Solomon, declared: “Better is the end of a thing than the beginning thereof: and the patient in spirit is better than the proud in spirit.”— Ec 7:8 If ever there were a generation that qualifies as the “last” generation it is this generation. The ‘Y’ generation sometimes called ‘Millennials’ are those who are now reaching adulthood and perhaps beginning families of their own.

Omega is the 24th and last letter of the Greek alphabet it is often juxtaposed against ‘alpha which is the first letter in the Greek alphabet. Omega indicates the last or the end of something. The contrast is found four times in the Bible and all of the passages are in the last book of the bible which speaks to the last days of human history as we now know it. The common symbol for omega is ‘Œ©’ and according to scripture Jesus Christ is the incarnation of both the Alpha and Omega. A long theological treatise to elucidate this basic truth would be extraneous; to put it simply Jesus Christ was creator of the world as he rested in the bosom of his Father and he is the culmination world in the last days of time. Observe the contrast. “He was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not.” (Jn 1:10) “And he said unto me, It is done. I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end. I will give unto him that is athirst of the fountain of the water of life freely.” (Rev 21:6) It is from these clearly defined passages that we can see that the Z generation has arrived just in time to be identified as the “Omega” generation. Taking up the study of eschatology or acting out the role of a scripturally based prophetic voice produces the same thing. It will look to others like you haven’t much good to say about society and its trends and you will be labeled the voice of doom.

These kinds of things have grown from mere predictions, to daily occurrences in less than a decade. Anarchical behaviors have throughout the history of civilization been the result of Godlessness. But when the entire world gives God his walking papers, Antichrist will step in to take his place. It is a prophetic promise that cannot be altered. No doubt, he is waiting in the wings of our tumultuous history and societal trends to be shown to the world in the very near future. He is the spawn or the offspring of the Z generation. “Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition.” (2Th2:3) He will waltz into our history on the wings of a worldwide financial crisis after which he will control the world by acquiring a grip on the global finances. Wondering who this man is, hold on to your hat when the markets crash and governments begin to go bankrupt you will see the man emerge as surely as the rising of the sun. What to do. Start taking the favorite verse of the late Billy Graham to heart and make your move to the Savior who will lead you out of the Z generation quagmire. To wit:

"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." (Jn 3:16)

Rev Michael Bresciani is a Christian author and a columnist for several online conservative and Christian news and commentary sites. His website is The Website for Insight covers current events, politics, Christianity, movie and book reports and much more.