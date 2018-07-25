Is Generation 'Z' the Liberal, Loose, and Last Omega Generation?

By Rev. Michael Bresciani —— Bio and Archives--August 18, 2018
One of the wisest people this world has ever produced, King Solomon, declared: “Better is the end of a thing than the beginning thereof: and the patient in spirit is better than the proud in spirit.”— Ec 7:8
If ever there were a generation that qualifies as the “last” generation it is this generation. The ‘Y’ generation sometimes called ‘Millennials’ are those who are now reaching adulthood and perhaps beginning families of their own.
Omega is the 24th and last letter of the Greek alphabet it is often juxtaposed against ‘alpha which is the first letter in the Greek alphabet. Omega indicates the last or the end of something. The contrast is found four times in the Bible and all of the passages are in the last book of the bible which speaks to the last days of human history as we now know it.
The common symbol for omega is ‘Œ©’ and according to scripture Jesus Christ is the incarnation of both the Alpha and Omega.
A long theological treatise to elucidate this basic truth would be extraneous; to put it simply Jesus Christ was creator of the world as he rested in the bosom of his Father and he is the culmination world in the last days of time.
Observe the contrast.
“He was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not.” (Jn 1:10)
“And he said unto me, It is done. I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end. I will give unto him that is athirst of the fountain of the water of life freely.” (Rev 21:6)
It is from these clearly defined passages that we can see that the Z generation has arrived just in time to be identified as the “Omega” generation.
Taking up the study of eschatology or acting out the role of a scripturally based prophetic voice produces the same thing. It will look to others like you haven’t much good to say about society and its trends and you will be labeled the voice of doom.
Only those biblically grounded will recognize that you are like John the Baptist—the voice of one crying in the wilderness.
The world has a thousand times more people today than in John’s time, but God has provided a thousand more voices to warn our dying world.
There is little doubt that our world is falling into a heretofore never seen moral quagmire.
The world seems to be plunging into a collective insanity which is daily reflected in news stories and reports that sound a lot like material excerpted from a Stephen King novel.
It would take a book length report to list the many aberrations du jour from the last few years, but here are a few from just the past week.
Facebook Censors Story About the Disposal of Late-Term Aborted Babies in Maryland
Using the Wrong Pronoun Could Get You Fired, Expelled at This University
Pro-Abortion Democrat Claims Bible Says People Who Support Brett Kavanaugh are “Complicit in Evil”
Special report: “queering English” and other examples of shocking anti-faith indoctrination in our schools
Norway Allows Convicted Child Porn Addict to Keep Custody of Kids While Separating Loving Families
Colorado seeks to deny religious liberty of Christian baker…gain
Nolte: Vatican ‘No Comment’ About Hundreds of Predator Priests Abusing 1,000 Children
Newspaper Industry Seeks Character Assassination of President As Antifa Wants to Kill Him
Pennsylvania Family Told They Can’t Hold a Bible Study on Their Own Property
Democrats Pick Transgender Candidate for Vermont Governor
‘Lady Parts Justice League’ Has One Purpose. They Tell Abortion Jokes
The Looming Economic Collapse: The $250 Trillion Dollar Worldwide Debt Crisis
But it is not the news that brings this confusion to our world but rather it is a generation of people who have lost touch with God. It is the engine of prophecy empowering the willingness of man to dismiss his connection to the Creator.
The Barna Research Group published a report in August of 2018 which concludes that most people in the Z generation don’t even want to discuss faith in God for basically one of two main reasons. The two causes for the societal disconnect are “avoidance and ambivalence.” The trouble with that is; people who don’t think it’s worth defending or even mentioning are getting trampled and it will continue until they are all but eliminated by the world’s last dictator. To wit:
“And he shall speak great words against the most High, and shall wear out the saints of the most High, and think to change times and laws: and they shall be given into his hand until a time and times and the dividing of time.” (Dan 7:25)
Prophecy like many things today has been supercharged and is moving at the speed of light. Just eight years ago I wrote a piece entitled “Lawless Government—The Great Non-Sequitur of the Last Days” in that article I stated—“Every choice regarding gender, trans-gender, sexual preferences or the promotion and promulgation of sexually deviant materials will have almost no limits. Prurient interests will fly on every level from Hollywood to the classroom. The sense of the big party will create euphoria for a while, until people are forced to pause long enough to see that while they were reveling, the biggest political farce in world history is forming like a giant tsunami and is about to break out just behind them.”
These kinds of things have grown from mere predictions, to daily occurrences in less than a decade.
Anarchical behaviors have throughout the history of civilization been the result of Godlessness. But when the entire world gives God his walking papers, Antichrist will step in to take his place. It is a prophetic promise that cannot be altered. No doubt, he is waiting in the wings of our tumultuous history and societal trends to be shown to the world in the very near future. He is the spawn or the offspring of the Z generation.
“Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition.” (2Th2:3)
He will waltz into our history on the wings of a worldwide financial crisis after which he will control the world by acquiring a grip on the global finances.
Wondering who this man is, hold on to your hat when the markets crash and governments begin to go bankrupt you will see the man emerge as surely as the rising of the sun.
What to do.
Start taking the favorite verse of the late Billy Graham to heart and make your move to the Savior who will lead you out of the Z generation quagmire. To wit:
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” (Jn 3:16)
Rev Michael Bresciani is a Christian author and a columnist for several online conservative and Christian news and commentary sites. His website is The Website for Insight covers current events, politics, Christianity, movie and book reports and much more.