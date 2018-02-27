Is Gun Control the Answer?

Why don’t we make sure the gun laws we already have on the books are enforced? The only people who will obey any gun laws are the law abiding gun owners who practically never commit gun crimes. It’s the criminals who pull the triggers by committing crimes with firearms, not the members of the NRA or other law-abiding, patriotic gun groups, who will not obey the law. None of these massacres have been committed by members of any of these gun organizations, but they are the ones who would bear the brunt of any future anti-gun laws that are proposed.

It seems every time an horrendous shooting occurs in a “gun free zone”, the anti-gun zealots seem to lead the charge for more anti-gun laws. Is that really the answer for preventing future gun crimes?

After the last mass killing at the Parkland high school, it was only minutes after the first reports of shots fired that the anti-gun zealots were calling for more gun laws. It was almost like they were just waiting for the next shooting incident to occur to push their gun control agenda.

From all reports, it seems that there was a breakdown on the part of both law enforcement and the school district that led up to this tragic incident.

Over the past few years, the school district and law enforcement colluded to not report crimes in the schools in order to show a reduction of criminal and unlawful incidents by students in the schools. That’s probably why Nikolas Cruz was reported to school authorities for potential illegal or disruptive conduct, but was not followed through by law enforcement to put this potential “assassin” on a restricted list that would have prevented him from purchasing an AR-15 rifle etc. Both the sheriff’s department, the school district, and the FBI failed in their duties to protect the children in Parkland. He, the shooter, fell through the cracks by the incompetence of the aforementioned government agencies.

There are millions of AR-15 rifles owned by law abiding citizens in our country, there’s no way those guns could be confiscated by banning them as the anti-gun people want. Instead of banning the guns, why not expand mental health programs and by having meaningful universal background checks. Encourage states and school districts to approve of qualified, trained personnel to “conceal carry”, for those who work in now gun-free zones like schools, shopping malls, theaters, outdoor or indoor concert venues, etc.? The “gun grabbers” used the same arguments against guns when it was proposed a few years ago to arm airline pilots. No accidents or attempted hijackings have occurred since the program took effect. All the “doomsday” scenarios have not happened. In addition, about 10 states have allowed “concealed carry” in our schools and no bad incidents have occurred (e.g.: Colorado etc.). The program should be voluntary, and as an incentive, give those people a financial stipend to take on that responsibility. In addition, a criminal would avoid venues where he knows that some people in that zone are armed and ready to use deadly force. Potential murderers are known to be cowards.

In conclusion, the old saying of “If you outlaw guns, only outlaws will have guns” is very relevant today like never before. Some of our cities, like Chicago, Washington, D.C., St. Louis, New Orleans, and Baltimore, who have very strict gun laws and who have a very high number of gun crimes and killings, show that strict anti-gun laws are not the answer to the problem. Better parenting, better mental health care interventions, better enforcement of existing laws, the reduction of the number of “gun-free zones”, and the coordination of pertinent information between local, state,and federal authorities, are possible areas and answers to consider into mitigating future incidents, not the banning of guns as a knee-jerk reaction on the part of gun control advocates.