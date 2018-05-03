Is This the End of the Boy Scouts?

Now that that once great organization, the Boy Scouts, has succumbed to “political correctness” and has dropped the designation “Boy” from its organization name, I feel that it is just a matter of time that the “Boy Scouts” now “Scouts”, will be found deposited on the scrap heap of history. As former senator and the late Daniel Patrick Moynihan once opined, we are “defining deviancy down”, and we are scrapping another time-honored part of our past. It is part an insidious campaign to “cleanse” our historical past, by busy bodies with a political agenda that have been attacking our culture, our monuments, our Constitution, and institutions that we once held dear.

For over the past 108 years, many of our leaders, in both the public and private sectors, were once part of that proud, patriotic organization called the Boy Scouts. I was a Boy Scout (first I was a Cub Scout) of less than attributed success. I started out as a “Tenderfoot” and ended my career as a “Boy Scout” as a “Tenderfoot”. At that time in my life, my main goal and interest in life was to become a big league ballplayer, not an “Eagle Scout”. (I never made the big leagues, but I did play for three years in the minor leagues). I do have fond memories of the short time I was exposed to the activities of the Boy Scouts.

What’s wrong with boys having their own organization (that goes for girls also)? Is it a “crime” to have organizations that service a particular gender – male or female? This drive to “unify” both boys and girls into one organization will be the destruction of both organizations, as we know them today. I’m sure many girls who would join the “Girl Scouts” will not now join the gender neutral “Scouts” as an alternative. The same with the boys who will, I predict, shun joining a co-ed organization, especially at the younger teen years. Why the adults are pushing this mixing of the sexes, really baffles me. These teens will have plenty of time later on to mix with the opposite sex (yes, we do have opposite sexes) like they already have in most co-ed schools. These busybody do-gooders, who seem to know what is good for everybody else, should mind their own business and let boys be boys and girls be girls.

This “political correctness” nonsense is going too far. Earlier in my life, as my kids were going through high school and playing sports, I along with other fathers thought it would be a great idea to have a “Dad’s Club” to promote both the boys and girls in the sports programs at the high school. We sponsored award breakfasts for the athletes and other support activities for the benefit of both the boys and girls. After 3 years, a group of “feminists” decided that the Dad’s Club was discriminating against Moms and began a campaign to have us admit women. The men resented the fact that they were being accused of discrimination and said the hell with it, and we disbanded. Now, the school had no group to sponsor award breakfasts etc., the big losers were and are the boys and girls. “Political Correctness” won out again over common sense.

I predict that the new “Scouts” will be a thing of the past as parents will shun the new concept as well as their boys and girls. What a shame !