Is Your State Stealing Your Vote?

Did you know your vote is currently being stolen without any fanfare or national press? Republicans, Democrats, Independents, and Libertarians will soon wake up and realize they no longer have a say in our elections or the policies that govern our nation. Only one ruling party will have all the power to control the population and the elections of the United States.

What is the electoral college and how does it work? What is the electoral college and how does it work? Let’s simplify it. The Electoral College consists of 538 electors. A majority of 270 electoral votes is required to elect the President. Each state has the same number of electoral votes as it does members of Congress combined with 2 votes for Senate representatives. Each state awards their electoral votes to the presidential candidate with the most votes within their state. Although there are states that have proportional representation. This means the state offers a portion of its electoral votes to each candidate based on the number of votes they each received. There is now a push for changing our electoral college. What does this mean? There are states that have now decided to offer all their electoral votes to the candidate who wins the national popular vote. This means that your individual vote no longer has any meaning. Why? Because regardless which candidate receives the most votes in your state, the electoral votes will be awarded to the candidate that wins the most votes throughout the entire nation. Let’s break it down. If you live in Colorado and your state overwhelmingly votes to elect the Republican candidate for president, and the Democratic candidate receives the most votes across the nation, then your state will offer all its electoral votes to the Democratic candidate, even though the people of that state voted Republican, and visa versa. So far only blue states (Democrat run states) have joined the National Popular Vote Compact. Your vote is now being stolen in twelve states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, DC, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington. These states have a combined electoral votes of 172 our of the 270 needed to pass.

Why do we have a census? Why not just go with the winner of the most popular votes nationwide? Because the states with the highest number of electoral votes (highest population) would be the deciding factor in who would win the election. Therefore states like California (55 votes) , New York (29 votes) and Texas (38 votes), who have the most electoral votes due to the population in each state, would decide who our President is in each election. The smaller populated states would no longer have a voice or a say in our elections or government policies. Why do we have a census? The founding Fathers thought a census was so important they mandated it as part of the Constitution. Since representation is based on population, a census is the method in counting the population. So, why is a citizen’s legal status so important when it comes to our census? If illegals are counted as citizens, then a state is given a higher number of representatives and electoral votes based on total population of their state. Why are sanctuary states so dangerous to our democracy? California is now a sanctuary state, which means they allow and encourage illegals to flock to their state where they are protected and given a voice as loud and influential as actual citizens. Why would California want to attract illegals, criminals, drug dealers and sex traffickers to their state when it threatens the very lives of its citizens? Because California and the Democrats who run it want to increase their population in order to increase their influence in national elections. There are over 300 sanctuary communities that protect criminal undocumented immigrants from federal deportation authorities, but a new list highlights the super sanctuaries that hide millions: Washington, DC, Chicago, New York and California. Most of these jurisdictions are now using taxpayer funds to support illegals over citizens and are pushing for illegal votes to count in local, state and national elections.

What can you do to overturn the National Popular Vote Compact passed in your state? The ability to demand voter approval – or rejection – of laws passed by legislature exists in 23 states. Signatures must be collected and filed 90 days after the legislative session. However, Democrats are adding safety clauses to controversial bills so voters can’t petition their state legislation to overturn them. It appears as though the Democratic party is doing everything they can to take the voice away from the American people. Don’t let your voice be silenced!

