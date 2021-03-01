Israel Arab human rights group fuels Jew-hatred 

The beneficiary of substantial international financial largesse – B’Tselem has adopted a belligerent political anti-Jewish stance.

Israeli-based Arab human rights organisation – B’Tselem: The Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories - is becoming politically involved in the unresolved 100-years conflict between Jews and Arabs over sovereignty in the territory formerly called Palestine.

In a recent Position Paper headlined: ”A regime of Jewish supremacy from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea: This is apartheid” – B’Tselem claims:

More than 14 million people, roughly half of them Jews and the other half Palestinians, live between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea under a single rule … the entire area between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River is organized under a single principle: advancing and cementing the supremacy of one group – Jews – over another – Palestinians… There is one regime governing the entire area and the people living in it, based on a single organizing principle.

There is no single rule – no Jewish supremacy - no apartheid.

B’Tselem’s claim is patently false - as the Oslo Accords clearly attest: Area A of the West Bank is totally ruled by the Palestine Liberation Organisation – which also exercises full administrative and shared security control over Area B of the West Bank – these areas totalling 40% of the West Bank and housing 95% of the West Bank Arab population.

Gaza is totally ruled by Hamas.

B’Tselem’s last published list of international donors in 2017 included: