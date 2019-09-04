Israel's voting system needs urgent reform

By David Singer —— Bio and Archives--April 6, 2021
A million or more Israelis did not vote in each of the four indecisive elections held in the last two years – costing Israel an estimated $4.24 billion - whilst causing political upheaval and electoral instability as a result.
The Central Elections Committee (CEC) sets out how Israel’s electoral system works:
“Israel has an electoral system based on nation-wide proportional representation. In other words, the number of seats that each list receives in the Knesset - the House of Representatives - is proportional to the number of votes it received…
the only limitation placed on a list which participated in the elections that can keep it from being elected is that it must pass the qualifying threshold, which is currently 3.25%.”
The CEC explains the historical background for this unique voting system:
“The State of Israel inherited the rigid system of proportional representation from the political system of the yishuv (the organized Jewish community) in mandatory times. This system was based on the zeal with which the various political parties - in which ideology and personalities played a major role - fought to preserve their independence. The justification given for the large number of parties resulting from the system was, that in a period in which major, far-reaching and rapid changes were still taking place in the population make-up as a result of immigration, it was important to enable maximal representation for various groups and opinions.”
What was appropriate during the Mandate for Palestine (1920 – 1948) is clearly not working now.
The following Table highlights why Israel’s electoral system needs urgent reform:
|Date of Election
|04/09/2019
|09/17/2019
|03/02/2020
|03/23/2021
|Eligible Voters
|6,339,729
|6,394,030
|6,453,255
|6,578,084
|Valid Votes cast
|4,309,270
|4,436,806
|4,553, 161
|4,436,365
|Qualifying threshold before any list can gain at least one seat—(3.25% x Valid Votes Cast)
|140005
|144197
|147978
|144182
|Votes per seat (Valid Votes Cast/120 seats)
|32860
|35917
|37943
|36969
The large number of Israelis who failed to vote in the last four elections should sound alarm bells for Israel.
The threats to Israel’s very existence posed by Iran, the Palestine Liberation Organisation, Hamas and Hezbollah – and overtly-hostile international organisations such as the United Nations, the United Nations Human Rights Council, UNESCO and the International Criminal Court – makes it essential that Israel has a politically-stable and unified Government not beholden to kingmakers from small parties who end up exercising inordinate power in deciding the format and composition of the next Government – including the allocation of ministerial portfolios.
Electoral reform could include:
Israel’s election train needs to be righted before it completely runs off the rails.
Author’s note: The cartoon — commissioned exclusively for this article — is by Yaakov Kirschen aka “Dry Bones”- one of Israel’s foremost political and social commentators — whose cartoons have graced the columns of Israeli and international media publications for decades. His cartoons can be viewed at Drybonesblog
David Singer is an Australian Lawyer, a Foundation Member of the International Analyst Network and Convenor of Jordan is Palestine International—an organization calling for sovereignty of the West Bank and Gaza to be allocated between Israel and Jordan as the two successor States to the Mandate for Palestine. Previous articles written by him can be found at: jordanispalestine.blogspot.com