Where’s the Apocalypse?

It’s Cold Outside

The title is part of a popular song with a number of recordings starting in March 1949. However, the last few months have featured headlines about unusual cold and snow in the Northern Hemisphere’s winter. In early December the UK Met office published concerns about diminishing snow events. “Record Cold in Northern European Russia”—meteonovosti.ru, March 10.

“U.S. Had Its Coldest February in More Than 30 Years” – NOAA, March 8.

“Extreme Freeze – Record Low February Across the UK” —kentoline.co.uk, February 11. Of course, this showed up in the Total Snow Mass for the Northern Hemisphere, which is well above the typical maximum:

And the Southern Hemisphere recorded some cool ones as well. “New South Wales [Australia] Just Suffered Its Coldest Summer in a Decade” – Daily Telegraph, March 1.

“Antarctica Registers -70C” – Electroverse, March 22. This is some 8 C below the average and accompanied by a rapid growth in Sea Ice Coverage. And the following chart requires some discussion. Ice Coverage reached its greatest in 2014. This was about 2 standard deviations above the maximum. And the decline to “normal” was accompanied by news releases about problems with satellite readings and data. It is uncertain that the extreme ice cover was a problem or the subsequent collapse. In any event, the 2016 El Nino was an unusually warm one such that the shrinkage in cover was reasonably representative. However, this year’s increase from the low-side of the standard deviation band to the high-side in only one month was remarkable. As it was happening and as it resulted. I asked Cap at Electroverse if it was a “data-hit”. We did not know. But with some temperature headlines for the Southern Hemisphere it seems real. Particularly the -70C.

It is worth looking at the change from the highly promoted climate hysteria about runaway heat and drought. For ten years, I’ve been following Henrik Svensmark’s hypothesis about the decline in Solar activity would allow more cosmic rays through. Which in turn, would prompt more cloud formation with cooling and increasing precipitation. For this old geologist, it was a sound explanation for the swings in temperature during the significant temperature cycles. Variation in solar output and the amount of energy reaching the Earth was not enough to explain the actual swings. The next chart shows the long decline in solar activity since its highs from 1960s to the 1990s. The last two cycles have been the lowest since the early 1900s. In the 1990s, solar physicists Penn and Livingston made the call for diminishing solar activity. These are major cycles and within this there are some near-term influences. The warming El Nino of 2016 was exceptional and long. But has become the present cooling La Nina.

Also forcing cooling has been the increase in volcanic activity. Nothing “huge” lately but there have been some eruptions up to 50,000 feet. Altogether adding up to a near-term cooling influence. Some researchers consider that the increase in cosmic rays relates to increasing seismic and volcanic activity. The point in writing this article is to review climate influences that the establishment overlooks or denies. The IPCC mandate is to mainly research and promote convictions that human emissions of carbon dioxide force extraordinary heating. Which has enabled the greatest grant harvesting in history. As well as transferring immense wealth and power to control freaks.





As these pages show, there is much more to climate change than CO2. And there has been a recent warning about no snow. On December 6, 2020 Dr. Lizzie Kendon a senior scientist with British Met office stated: “Snowy winters could become a thing of the past, as climate change affects the UK.” Where’s the Apocalypse?



SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS