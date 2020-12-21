Let's opt for liberty—while we still can

It's Time for the America First Party

President Donald Trump has promised to hold a rally on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. That’s when he should announce his intention to form a second major political party. That’s right, a second party. For anyone paying attention—especially when each party had complete control of Congress and the White House for two years apiece—it has become clear that putting Americans first is the last thing on the minds of both Democrats and Republicans. The Uniparty is fiscally unconscionable, abides wholesale levels of legal and illegal immigration no matter how many Americans lose their jobs, and will continue prostrating themselves before a nation of Communist thugs who killed 300,000 of their own countrymen.

For the Uniparty, anything and everything that does not serve the interests of the billionaire class is a non-starter. How contemptuous is this blob? The latest stimulus package is a $2.5 trillion, 5,593 page middle finger to Middle America. While Americans get $600 each, that money comprises only 7% of the total spending in the bill. By contrast, hundreds of millions of dollars are being lavished on foreign countries, including Pakistan, which is receiving millions of dollars—for gender studies. Who puts together a package like that and calls it “bipartisanship?” People united only by their utter contempt for the American public, that’s who. No doubt forming a new party will have its naysayers. Most of them are people who believe splitting the conservative vote between it and the current GOP will give Democrats unassailable power. Really? So where are we right now, if those two Senate seats up for grabs in Georgia go Democrat? And even if by some “miracle” one or both of those seats go GOP—the miracle being a verifiable, legitimate vote count in a state with an already dubious track record in that regard—who’s ready to count on GOP unity when it really matters? Who’s ready to depend on people like Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mike Lee—or Pierre Delecto—to prevent Democrats from imposing their Marxist/socialist, America-hating agenda?

In politics, timing and the message is everything. Right now Trump has 74 million supporters among the general public. He should spend the next few weeks finding out how many supporters he has in the Republican Party, as in people with spines willing to jump ship and give the (at least) 45% of Americans who have no representation whatsoever in Washington D.C. a better choice than the one between a Democrat Party who views them all as deplorable, bitter clinging bigots unworthy of consideration, or a Republican Party controlled by gutless RINOs who routinely betray their base’s interests because they have nowhere else to go. Give them somewhere else to go, and the bet here is it won’t just be conservatives who tell Democrats and Republicans to stick it. Sanders supporters got screwed twice by Democrats, and there’s more than enough common ground among both groups in terms of standing against the globalist agenda and for ordinary Americans sick to death of the ruling class tyranny destroying their lives and livelihoods. The same ruling class so thoroughly corrupt, and so throughly beholden to Chinese Communist thugs, that they are more inclined to view 300,000 American deaths from the Wuhan Flu as the cost of doing business, rather than the crime against humanity it truly is. Announcing the formation of a second party—the America First Party—is great PR because it can be used as a springboard to get people to understand what’s really at stake in a nation where Independent voters already outnumber Democrats and Republicans.

Yet just as important, Trump should make it clear that the formation of such a party isn’t about him being its presidential candidate by default. If the party evolves in that direction, fine. If not, Trump should make it clear he supports any candidate who believes in putting the interests of the American people first and foremost. There is almost four years between now and the 2024 election. That’s enough time to build a party infrastructure, register in all 50 states and the territories that vote, choose candidates for the House and Senate, and begin the fundraising necessary to compete with the bipartisan conglomeration of sellouts, liars and frauds whose appetite for tyrannical control can no longer be disguised. America has endured that contemptible status quo for far too long. No nation can survive the supplanting of a government of, by and for the people with one where unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats remain permanently in power, self-interested lobbyists write all legislation, Big Tech censors dissent, and globalists pursue their Great Reset, while both Democrats and Republicans give all of it a patina of legitimacy that is anything but. Benjamin Franklin warned Americans that the Founding Fathers gave us a Republic, but only if we could keep it. Democrats and Republicans beholden to globalist oligarchs embrace the antithesis of that aspiration. And despite all the phony calls for unity there is no split-the-difference, why can’t we all get along compromise between liberty and tyranny. Let’s opt for liberty—while we still can.



