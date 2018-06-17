I’ve got a few things to say to that FBI agent who called Trump voters lazy and stupid

So when I was given an opportunity on Fox & Friends to respond to that FBI agent, I didn’t miss it.

A bunch of arrogant FBI agents may think Trump voters are lazy and stupid, but I’ve been through a few things in my life and I know who the real Trump voters are.

Herman Cain slams FBI staffer who called Trump voters ‘lazy’

What do you think of my take?

Keep this in mind as we hear more about the FBI’s corrupt actions in both the Hillary e-mail investigation and the Trump/Russia investigation. They were driven not only by disdain for Donald Trump, but by disdain for all of us who voted for him. This is why they thought their completely unprofessional and unethical behavior was justified. It was up to them to prevent Donald Trump from being elected.

There had better be consequences for that. Serious ones.

Oh, and let’s not forget who their boss was while all this was going on. And I’m not talking about James Comey. And I’m not talking about Loretta Lynch.





