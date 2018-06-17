WhatFinger
CFPSubcribe

'An Insult Below the Belt'

I’ve got a few things to say to that FBI agent who called Trump voters lazy and stupid

By —— Bio and Archives--June 17, 2018

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

I’ve got a few things to say to that FBI agent who called Trump voters lazy and stupid
A bunch of arrogant FBI agents may think Trump voters are lazy and stupid, but I’ve been through a few things in my life and I know who the real Trump voters are.

So when I was given an opportunity on Fox & Friends to respond to that FBI agent, I didn’t miss it.

Herman Cain slams FBI staffer who called Trump voters ‘lazy’

What do you think of my take?

Keep this in mind as we hear more about the FBI’s corrupt actions in both the Hillary e-mail investigation and the Trump/Russia investigation. They were driven not only by disdain for Donald Trump, but by disdain for all of us who voted for him. This is why they thought their completely unprofessional and unethical behavior was justified. It was up to them to prevent Donald Trump from being elected.

There had better be consequences for that. Serious ones.

Oh, and let’s not forget who their boss was while all this was going on. And I’m not talking about James Comey. And I’m not talking about Loretta Lynch.



Please SHARE this story as the only way for CFP to beat Facebook anti-Conservative Suppression.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Herman Cain -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Herman Cain’s column is distributed by CainTV, which can be found at Herman Cain

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: