Jake Tapper: Hey, y’know, there’s no evidence that any of these Kavanaugh charges are true

Yesterday, just for the heck of it, I watched the Kavanaugh hearings on CNN. Why, I don’t know. Maybe I thought such a penance would shave a few years off my time in purgatory. Regardless, if you watched it as I did, you were treated to a disgusting display of bias and a series of almost gleeful panels that eagerly lapped up and described the testimony offered by Christine Blasey Ford. It was, in a word, vulgar.

Dr. Ford’s claims were completely unsupported by …anything



Unfortunately, ‘serious news man’ Jake Tapper was there to throw a wet blanket over the Clinton News Network’s daylong celebration.

He noticed – on several occasions – that Dr. Ford’s claims were completely unsupported by …anything.

There’s no contemporaneous account of events, no evidence to back her long-delayed charges, and no witnesses. In fact, all of the people she said would support her version of events have torpedoed her, including the one person she claimed was an eyewitness.