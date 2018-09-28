Jake Tapper: Hey, y’know, there’s no evidence that any of these Kavanaugh charges are true

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--September 28, 2018
Yesterday, just for the heck of it, I watched the Kavanaugh hearings on CNN. Why, I don’t know. Maybe I thought such a penance would shave a few years off my time in purgatory. Regardless, if you watched it as I did, you were treated to a disgusting display of bias and a series of almost gleeful panels that eagerly lapped up and described the testimony offered by Christine Blasey Ford. It was, in a word, vulgar.
Unfortunately, ‘serious news man’ Jake Tapper was there to throw a wet blanket over the Clinton News Network’s daylong celebration.
He noticed – on several occasions – that Dr. Ford’s claims were completely unsupported by …anything.
There’s no contemporaneous account of events, no evidence to back her long-delayed charges, and no witnesses. In fact, all of the people she said would support her version of events have torpedoed her, including the one person she claimed was an eyewitness.
Even Christine Blasey Ford's own classmate who Ford said was an eyewitness denies any knowledge of what Ford claims. https://t.co/ZUwnU0zjH7— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 23, 2018
As Tapper put it to Wolf Blitzer:
“They’re brutal accusations, and his denial is so unequivocal, that there’s nothing that happened that he can even understand why these charges would be brought forward.
At the same time, there is, as of now, no contemporaneous, corroborating evidence for any of the charges, as far as we know. We haven’t seen anybody emerge and say, ‘Yes, I remember that.’”
That’s right, the claims are so flimsy – so completely unprovable – that even CNN is having a hard time selling them.
