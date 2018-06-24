The hell with Mahmoud Abbas. If the Palestinians don’t like it, it’s their own fault for spending 70 years refusing to be serious about peace, and refusing to recognize Israel’s right to exist. For that, you get nothing

Jared Kushner correctly points out that Mahmoud Abbas is a worthless, terrorist liar



This is one of those things where the most remarkable thing is that anyone thinks it’s remarkable. The Palestinian Authority under the “leadership” of Mahmoud Abbas has been a corrupt, inept mess. It’s been a tool of the terrorist organization Hamas and a cesspool of awful governance that’s overseen unrelenting misery on the part of its people.

Abbas cares about only one thing, and that’s finding any way he can to damage Israel. He cannot be trusted to keep a promise. He cannot fulfill any pledge. If you had an organization and you needed it to be in a complete state of ruin within a week, your best bet would be to put Mahmoud Abbas in charge of it. And yet the “global diplomatic community” has insisted for years that no peace resolution can be possible in the Middle East without Abbas’s blessing, which is tricky to say the least when Abbas will not even participate in the process because he’s pissed off about the U.S. embassy being relocated to Jerusalem. So now Jared Kushner has decided to simply move forward with a plan that leaves Abbas out of the process entirely, and isn’t shy about saying why: Kushner cast doubt on Abbas’ ability to make a deal, alleging that the Palestinian leadership is “scared we will release our peace plan and the Palestinian people will actually like it” because it would offer them a better life. “The global community is getting frustrated with Palestinian leadership and not seeing many actions that are constructive toward achieving peace,” Kushner said. “There are a lot of sharp statements and condemnations, but no ideas or efforts with prospects of success.” Palestinian leaders have refused to meet with the Trump team since the president recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December. Jerusalem is an emotional issue at the epicenter of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel captured the city’s eastern half, home to holy sites for Jews, Christians, and Muslims, in the 1967 Mideast war and annexed it. The annexation is not internationally recognized. Palestinians seek east Jerusalem as capital of a future state. “If President Abbas is willing to come back to the table, we are ready to engage; if he is not, we will likely air the plan publicly,” Kushner said. Abbas spokesman Nabil Abu Rdeneh responded to Kushner’s interview by restating that American efforts will yield no result if they bypass the Palestinian leadership, and if they are not aimed at an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital. For more than 20 years, U.S. presidents punted on the move of the embassy to Jerusalem – although U.S. law called for it to happen – mainly for the purpose of not antagonizing Abbas. What did we get for that? No serious proposals. No restraints on terrorist attacks against Israel. No let-up on the constant rhetoric blaming Israel for every ill in the world. And yet Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama continued the attempts to appease Abbas by keeping the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv, at least nominally, since in reality all business we do with Israel happens in Jerusalem and has for years. What President Trump did was decide we should honor the promises we’ve made to our ally Israel, and stop trying to win the favor of a man who refuses to be satisfied, and who couldn’t and wouldn’t do anything constructive even if we did. Good. Let’s see the peace proposal, and the hell with Mahmoud Abbas. If the Palestinians don’t like it, it’s their own fault for spending 70 years refusing to be serious about peace, and refusing to recognize Israel’s right to exist. For that, you get nothing.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain

Follow all of Dan’s work, including his series of Christian spiritual warfare novels, by liking his page on Facebook.