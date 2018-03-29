Jeb! implies that Donald Trump’s kids don’t love their father - Donald Jr. absolutely demolishes him

On Tuesday, rejected 2016 wannabe Jeb! Bush gave a speech at Yale. According to the Yale News, Jeb! is trying to move past his disastrous 2016 effort ...by trashing implying that Donald Trump’s kids don’t love him.

“I’m not going to talk about the 2016 election,” Bush joked on Tuesday in a talk sponsored by the The William F. Buckley, Jr. Program at Yale. “I’m still in therapy.” But that didn’t stop him from taking shots at President Donald Trump, his opponent in the 2016 Republican presidential primary. At one point, Bush described the current president as “Republican in basically name only.” And earlier in his speech, Bush said that after the 2016 Republican primary in South Carolina, he returned home to children who “actually love me.”

Apparently, Donald Trump Jr caught wind of Jeb!‘s slam and took to Twitter, where he supported his dad by ...well, absolutely obliterating the former Florida Governor.

Ouch! That’s gonna leave a mark.



Look, I get that Jeb! and the rest of the Bush family have plenty of reasons not to like Donald Trump. I even think some of them are probably valid. The 2016 race was particularly nasty. However, if you’re going to trash a guy by claiming his kids don’t love him, you deserve whatever blowback you get.

Cheap shot, Jeb!