Is secretly dumping fraudulent ballots in the dead of night to steal an election really a bad thing if you're side wins? This question should be rhetorical, but is it?

Joe Biden Is The Future of Demockracy

I can’t speak for you, but if I found that the political party I supported won by fraudulent means I would greatly fear the win because of what it truly represents: a corrupt, direct attack on the freedoms and liberties of my fellow citizens. Full stop. No equivocations. It would feel like the betrayal it is. Regardless of what you believe about President Trump, he wasn’t the recipient of boatloads of fraudulent ballots dropped off in the dead of night in several crucial States after observers were sent home. His Michigan vote total stayed stagnant while Biden’s shot up by around 130,000 in a matter of hours. So, the corrupt electoral fraud unfurling right in front of our shocked eyes is 100% Team Bidens, more in some areas of Wisconsin.

US Electoral system will not survive the election The ballot dead-drop is textbook Demockracy, a totalitarian system where corrupt ruling elites give you a meaningless vote while they continue to decide everything for you. Even if Trump is successful in eliminating illegal ballots and retaining the Presidency, the US Electoral system will not survive the election, nor should it because it will never be trusted again. It will forever be viewed as illegitimate and incapable of supporting a free nation, because it is. If Joe wins, his supporters have will have to rationalize why Joe’s incredible support didn’t translate to gains in the Senate, House, or Governorships. In fact, the Democrats lost ground everywhere except for Joe’s late-night surges. (American Thinker) It’s difficult to square those circles. Joe hid from the electorate while Trump drew amazing crowds of supporters who obviously voted Republican up and down the ballot, yet somehow, they rejected Trump in favour of lockdown Joe for the Presidency? There are plenty of Biden supporters who are devastated by those other election results because they ensure Biden remains a lame duck as long as he is in office. Unfortunately, it won’t prevent a corrupt President from acting corruptly if the Democrats retain a majority in the House.

The future of US elections Let’s say President Joe enjoys a Democrat House majority. What would prompt him to change the corrupt system that delivered him into the most powerful political position on the planet? Even if he’s pushed aside, President Harris will surely retain the mail-in voting system because of its unlimited fraud potential. The cheating will go on and if mail-in voting remains a mainstay, it will eventually ignite a bloody civil war between liberty loving Patriots and their increasingly tyrannical government. Joe Harris won’t change the system to avoid that catastrophe, rather, he will immediately go after 2nd Amendment rights to reduce or eliminate resistance to further power grabs. It’s simply the path all dictatorial regimes take. (Australia and Canada are transitioning into dictatorships right now – both hate guns in the hands of the sheeple.) If Trump snatches legitimate victory from the jaws of illegitimate defeat, the electoral system will undergo a dramatic overhaul because he knows it’s wholly incompatible with the Republic’s Constitutional freedoms. If he can’t get the change done immediately, his advocation for safe and secure elections will begin early and will surely lead to Republicans holding majorities in both the House and Senate, at which time the old system will be tossed on the trash heap of history and a new, secure voting system introduced.

The USPS to the rescue? Seriously, the inefficient United States Postal Service whose activists back-stamp dates on illegal ballots and destroy others? That USPS? Yes, that very entity has filed a patent for a safe and secure voting system that would protect the integrity of the process. They claim the system ensures anonymity and security, virtually eliminating illegal voting and the ability to utilize electoral dirty tricks. If this type of system were already in place, the world would now be celebrating Trump’s re-election and a near total wipeout of the Party of Corruption. Even if the USPS’s system isn’t the solution to the US’s electoral woes, the fact that the entire world is mocking the US electoral process as a third-world embarrassment will pressure Americans to demand a complete overhaul. It must happen, or the American Dream will morph into a dystopian nightmare. Corrupt Canazuela The fact that Quebec is able to exercise such enormous influence on our Federal Government that they have pillaged the rest of the country (mostly Alberta) for hundreds of billions of dollars in transfer payments shows where our own political corruption resides. They, our own brothers and sisters, not only steal billions from Albertans for themselves (call it what you want, it’s brazen theft), they can unilaterally destroy Alberta’s economy by attacking our oil-and-gas industry while importing their fuel from the US or worse, overseas.





If they can do that to Alberta and Albertans, they can, and would, do it to anybody. Nice industry you have there, other province, want to keep it? This staggering level of sleaze has been deeply entrenched since at least 1905, when Liberal PM Wilfred Laurier’s unethical actions successfully enslaved Saskatchewan and Alberta into what many believe is an illegal Confederation. https://www.bac-lac.gc.ca/eng/discover/politics-government/canadian-confederation/Pages/alberta-saskatchewan-1905.aspx There have ten different Prime Ministers in the fifty-two years since Pierre Trudeau was elected in April of 1968. Six of those have hailed from Quebec, five Liberals and Progressive Conservative Mulroney. The four non-Quebec Prime Ministers held office for a mere ten and a half years, and of those, the “hated” Albertan Stephen Harper led more than nine. Canada, then. has been ruled by Quebec Prime Ministers for nearly forty-two of the last fifty-two years, a staggering 80% of that time. The Trudeau’s assault on Alberta—Pierre with his command and control National Energy Program and Justin with his war on carbon - is the direct result of our woeful political system. For any Americans reading this, think of our Liberal party as the equivalent of your Democratic party. They share totalitarian ideologies and work to thrust the most compromised and corrupt individuals into positions of power. Obviously, the fraudulent powers that run Canada will not allow our broken system to be fixed. Whatever they are, they aren’t stupid enough to give away their nearly total hold on power. You have a choice, my American friends. Fix your broken electoral system now or allow the future to be shaped by your own version of our corrupt demockracy. You will not like it, and it should come as no surprise that both Trudeaus (and many Quebecers) are big fans of the murderous communist Castro regime, so, good luck, you may need it.



SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS