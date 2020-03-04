So it will be when recounts, remedied switched votes, or The Supreme Court shouts, "Joe Biden doesn't have the votes!"

Joe Biden's New Clothes

In the fairy tale, The Emperor’s New Clothes, an emperor hires two swindlers who claim they can weave a magical cloth that is invisible to anyone who is “unfit for his office or unforgivably stupid”. The Emperor hires the weavers to make material for his councillors so he will know who’s unfit. The swindlers work late into the night and pretend to weave on empty looms. The Emperor’s prime minister and councillor are sent to monitor the work. They can’t see the material but if they admit that, they’ll be exposed as stupid or unfit for office. Instead they praise the work, say the cloth is beautiful, “What patterns! What colors!”

Media’s projection models are empty, their vote projection an illusion This fairy tale is playing out in real life as media tells us they’ve used a trusted, reliable projection model to show the votes that make Joe Biden President. But like the looms in the story, media’s projection models are empty, their vote projection an illusion . Projection models used to predict election outcomes are based on polls, surveys, and vote counts. Most networks receive this data from a New Jersey company, Edison Research. This company provides data to a group of networks, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN known as the National Election Pool (NEP) . The NEP licenses data are also issued to Reuters and The New York Times, among others.” Got it, most if not all major networks use a single source, Edison, for data used to predict an election outcome. So don’t bother flipping channels for election results, it’s like a megaplex where the same movie’s playing in every theater. Edison Research has a reputation for providing rock solid data on exit polls, survey data, and vote counts. “Since 2004, The National Election Pool (NEP) and Edison Research have conducted the only national exit polls in the United States. The NEP is the source for projections and analysis for every midterm election, presidential primary and presidential election.

These polls Edison is so proud of caused the polling industry to completely self-destruct in 2016 Ok, I don’t know about you but I’m totally sold on this company. Not!. These polls Edison is so proud of caused the polling industry to completely self-destruct in 2016. During that election season, pollsters gaslighted Americans with bloated polls for Hillary Clinton, a 10, 12, 15 point lead over Donald Trump. Exit polls crushed Trump’s hopes for victory. Yet Donald J. Trump went on to win in an electoral landslide. Fake polls were even worse in 2020 as they gave these same 15 point leads to a senile, corrupt, candidate who not only doesn’t know where he is half the time but can’t tell his sister from his wife (eew!). So polls no longer work to predict election outcomes. This means that two of Edison’s three criteria to predict a winner are worthless. Thus, the actual vote count is now the sole basis to determine the outcome. But if they’re using actual vote counts, how do networks project states before the votes are counted? I give you Virginia called by Fox News for Biden with less than 1% of the vote in. Of course news outlets had to retract that call because it was total BS. But how do they call a race without the votes? “In certain races, networks will project a winner shortly after the polls close, sometimes before state election officials report any official vote totals. Such a projection is nicknamed an “insta-call” in the news business. Networks only make insta-calls in races where Edison’s exit polls and telephone surveys in the days leading up to the election show a decisive winner.”

Bottom line, networks called Biden the winner based on nothing, worthless polls, no real trend, nothing, zip, zero Again with the polls? Are you kidding me? But let’s get back to the vote. These wizards can call a race with just a small sample of the actual vote, can extrapolate counted votes to arrive at a final count. “If every precinct was just a little bit more Republican than it had been four years ago, you have a good sense that all the other precincts that are similar will likely be a little more Republican, and the Republican will do a little better than four years ago.” Translation, they compare the current election to the previous election and look for trends. So they could have called the election for Biden on election night, right? He was so far ahead in key battleground states that the trend was clear. No, it was President Trump leading on election night and yes, he was trending out the wazoo!. That’s why the President claimed victory in North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin because he had a significant lead, was trending, thus could predict a win. So, using their own projection model, networks should have, called the election for the President on election night, right? Not so fast. Sure that trending thing worked for decades but that was before COVID [dun dun dun dun - dun dun dun dun]. In the new normal, the candidate trailing badly on election night can rise from the dead after the election and win in a blowout. Bottom line, networks called Biden the winner based on nothing, worthless polls, no real trend, nothing, zip, zero. But if Biden’s not really the President-elect then who is? That’s the point, no one including these media hacks know how this election will play out.





However, if media is to maintain the illusion, they have to keep some pesky kid from screaming the Emperor’s in his skivvies However, if media is to maintain the illusion, they have to keep some pesky kid from screaming the Emperor’s in his skivvies. So all major news outlets and social media are now suppressing news of voter fraud. There’s no reporting on hundreds of witnesses across the country who have sworn affidavits that they saw cheating, were ordered to backdate ballots or count illegal ballots. Then there’s the Godzilla of fraud, Dominion voting machines. This software switched 6,000 votes from Trump to Biden in Michigan, votes that when adjusted already flipped a Democrat seat. This software is used in 30 states, is widely used in battleground states That’s like real news, right? No, not during the coup thank you very much. The media knows this election isn’t over, yet tell us a President Biden is a fait accompli, a done deal. They’ve conned Senators, governors, even foreign leaders into sending their congratulations to a nonexistent winner. Easy to push a lie, harder to expose the truth. A little lie can travel half way ‘round the world while Truth is still lacing up her boots. - Mark Twain Media will continue to push a man who’s barely conscious, who couldn’t finish a game of checkers in a nursing home, into the White House; to make this pathetic paper tiger the most powerful man in the world. So as old Joe parades around showing off his magnificent ‘President-elect’ clothes, media , politicians, and world leaders gush: “What a magnificent robe! And the train! How well the [President-elect’s] clothes suit him!” But in the fairy tale, a child breaks the illusion when he cries out:

“But he doesn’t have anything on!” So it will be when recounts, remedied switched votes, or The Supreme Court shouts, “Joe Biden doesn’t have the votes!” Then all those who congratulated Biden on his invisible victory will realize their worst fears. They will be shown to be “unfit for office or unforgivably stupid”.



SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS