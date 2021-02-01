Jordan and Israel now the only viable two-state solution

The Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) has unequivocally confirmed its rejection of an independent demilitarised State proposed by President Trump in:

Furthermore the PLO was only created in 1964 – when article 24 of its founding Charter declared:

That the UN Security Council accepted the repetition of this drivel by Malki –without seeking its correction - is indicative of the Security Council’s continuing bias against the Jewish people.

“The Armistice Demarcation Line is not to be construed in any sense as a political or territorial boundary, and is delineated without prejudice to rights, claims and positions of either Party to the Armistice as regards ultimate settlement of the Palestine question.

“The Armistice Demarcation Lines defined in articles V and VI of this Agreement are agreed upon by the Parties without prejudice to future territorial settlements or boundary lines or to claims of either Party relating thereto.”

There were no “ pre-1967 borders ” - only “ 1949 Armistice lines ” - the Armistice Demarcation Lines negotiated after the 1948 attack on the newly declared State of Israel by Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon— as designated in agreements between:

“It is our collective responsibility to salvage the two-State solution on the pre-1967 borders before it is too late.”

“This Organization does not exercise any regional sovereignty over the West Bank in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the Gaza Strip ... Its activities will be on the national popular level in the liberational, organizational, political and financial fields.”

This wording was dropped when the PLO Charter was revised in 1968 – after Jordan had lost Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and East Jerusalem and Egypt had lost Gaza – territories they were both respectively occupying under the Armistice Agreements prior to their entering the 1967 Six Day War.

The revised article 24 read:

“The Palestinian people believe in the principles of justice, freedom, sovereignty, self-determination, human dignity, and in the right of all peoples to exercise them.”

Sovereignty in the territories covered by the Armistice Agreements was amazingly being claimed by the PLO – when it was not in 1964.

Malki’s plea to the Security Council further falsified the historical and geographical facts:

“Israel’s goal has always been the same: grabbing maximum Palestinian geography with minimum Palestinian demography.

It was Jewish geography not Palestinian geography – recognition having been given by the League of Nations in 1922 to the right of the Jewish People to reconstitute the Jewish National Home in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and Gaza – their ancient and biblical homeland - pursuant to Article 6 of the Mandate for Palestine – a right preserved until today by article 80 of the United Nations Charter.

The PLO and the United Nations “two-state solution” has reached a dead end.

The only viable two-state solution to ending Jewish and Arab claims in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) and Gaza are direct negotiations between Israel and Jordan – the two successor States to the 1922 Mandate for Palestine and the two signatories to their 1949 Armistice Agreement.

A two-state solution based on fiction can never beat a two-state solution based on fact.