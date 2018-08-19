Judge Israel Justly!

It has been called everything from “racist,” “apartheid,” to undemocratic.

Israel has taken wrongful abuse by much emotional misinterpretation over the recently passed Nation-State law.

Basically, it a continuum of every racial epithet that has been hurled at the Jewish state for years, wrongly.

Israel, the nation state of the Jewish people, with an overwhelming majority of Jewish citizens, has always been, since its inception, sensitive to the needs of its minorities (plural) ensuring and protecting their civil and religious rights and freedoms while allowing them access and promotion in all the chambers of power and influence, including the Knesset, city halls, even the highest positions of the Supreme Court.

These Jewish principles and values did not arise with the establishment of Israel. They have been there for thousands of years at the heart of Jewish thought.

This Shabbat’s reading of the Torah ( Shoftim) talks about judges and kings and how they should govern in fairness and justice.

it is written that Jewish kings should not acquire great wealth and riches, “so that his heart will not be haughty over his brothers.”

The king, it is decreed in the Holy book, should not be arrogant despite his position.

It is written in Psalms, “For he will save a needy one who cries out, and a poor one who has no helper. He will have pity on the poor and needy, and he will save the souls of the needy. From the blows and from robbery he will redeem their soul, and their blood will be dear in their eyes.”