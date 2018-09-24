Judge Kavanaugh Must Be Believed

No, I don't believe Judge Kavanaugh's accusers, don't acknowledge their self-identification as victims. Judge Kavanaugh is the only real victim here, the only survivor. As such, he must be believed

I have to say, I’m surprised Dr. Blasey Ford was able to become a doctor after being scarred for life by a ‘groping’. Oh how insensitive of me, am I belittling a sexual attack? Yeah, I personally think if if she had been groped by someone it wasn’t a life-changing moment and it certainly should not have resulted in PTSD. Juanita Broderick raped, left with a bloody lip, told by her attacker, Bill Clinton, to “put some ice on that”, that was trauma. A PTSD event.

Of course I don’t believe the grope ever happened. I agree with Joe DiGenova who said “Let me make it very clear, I do not believe that anything ever happened. I believe that this has all been made up.” Joe’s the only one I’ve heard who says what most of us are thinking. But Democrats got a lot of mileage out of the grope, delayed the hearing, got their minions to run Senator Ted Cruz and his wife out of a restaurant, great press for the Resistance. Still, they could see their house of cards collapsing so they brought in reinforcements, Deborah Ramirez says Kavanaugh exposed himself and Julie Swetnick claims she was raped, not by Kavanaugh but he was “present”. You know, top student in his class, captain of the basketball team by day, part of a wild rape gang by night. With both these cases the women aren’t claiming Kavanaugh did anything to them, they’re serving as character assassins, witnesses to the evil Kavanaugh’s crimes. So why would we have to hear from either of them or believe either of them? They’re not rape survivors so do grope survivors and flashed survivors have to be heard? Do all three have to be believed? Fact is, none of them should be heard, there should be no sham hearing in the Senate now or ever. . The Senate doesn’t have the role of District Attorney, tasked with deciding whether or not a case will be brought to trial. It’s not their job to hear evidence and convict or acquit. Their role is to advise and consent on the President’s nominee. To understand what the founding fathers meant by “advice and consent” we need look no further than the Federalist Papers. Alexander Hamilton wrote that the role of the Senate in this regard was “an excellent check upon a spirit of favoritism in the President, and would tend greatly to prevent the appointment of unfit characters….” In other words, the Senate would be a check against nepotism or cronyism, ensuring that nominees are qualified for their jobs.

However, nobody’s even asking if Kavanaugh is qualified for the job, not relevant. It’s all about his sordid high school days which apparently he himself missed out on. These women who have come forward after decades aren’t the victims, they’re the attackers, participants in a gang rape of Judge Kavanaugh. The women don’t have to hold him Kavanaugh down for this attack, Republicans happily facilitate the act, bind Judge Kavanaugh in doubt, hearings, concessions to his attackers. They teeter on denying Kavanaugh a seat on the Supreme Court, his lifelong dream, to accommodate his assailants. Make no mistake, just as a woman who is violated in a sex crime carries the stigma, the emotions with her throughout her life, so Judge Kavanaugh will be scarred from this pile-on. And just as Ms. Swetnick described boys lined up outside a room to take their turn with the girl, so Democrats are lined up outside the Senate chamber, waiting for their turn to defile the judge. But we’ll continue to hear from the gropee, the flashee, and the attendee because the media wants to stop Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation as much or more than Democrats. It was media after all that setup the whole #MeToo standard of “must be heard” and “must be believed”. Notice they don’t say “should be heard” or “should be believed” because it’s not a choice, it’s an order. The press makes all the rules these days.

Continued below... But I blame the GOP as much as Democrats for this travesty. They knew it was crap when it first came out but to cover their political asses, they postponed the vote again and again, gave the left time to get others in line, set a precedent that a nominee must debunk all 11th hour charges or not be confirmed. There NEVER should have been a single delay. But as long as Republicans agree to play these political games, we the people lose. We won’t get honest, Constitutional judges, we’ll get liberal puppets who will destroy this country. Senator Grassley should have told Senator Feinstein that she’d had her chance to bring up the letter in the hearings and it’s her fault if Dr. Ford isn’t heard, she missed the deadline. President Trump worried in a press conference that good people won’t want to be nominated for the Supreme Court because of this ‘con game’. He’s right, of course but here’s the dirty little secret, liberals don’t want ‘good’ people on the court who will do the job of interpreting the Constitution, they want left-wing activists who will rewrite the Constitution. And they know if they can just stop President Trump’s nominees, they’ll eventually get it because Republicans would never treat a Democrat nominee unfairly. And if they did, the press would crucify them and get the Democrat through anyway. No, I don’t believe Judge Kavanaugh’s accusers, don’t acknowledge their self-identification as victims. Judge Kavanaugh is the only real victim here, the only survivor. As such, he must be believed.

