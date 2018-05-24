Michael Rotondo

Judge sides with parents, orders 30-year-old deadbeat son to leave their home



How bad is this case? The guy is too old even to stay on their health insurance under ObamaCare! It doesn’t get much worse than that. This guy, whose name is Michael Rotondo, sounds like a real-life George Costanza, and I mean that in one specific respect. George hated doing real work, but he would work harder than anyone at the schemes he came up with to avoid work. Likewise, Rotondo apparently did such copious legal research in his attempt to win in court that the judge actually complimented him for it.

But it was all for naught. He still has to move out, or at least he’s now under court order to do so. I suppose that would give local police standing to physically remove him from the home if he still refuses to leave and his parents decide to call the cops on him. How could a situation possibly come to this? Dude is quite the piece of work: “I don’t see why they can’t just, you know, wait a little bit for me to leave the house,” Mr Rotondo argued, as his parents looked on, sitting with their lawyer. He said six months was “a reasonable amount of time for someone who has been depending on persons for support”. The smiling judge urged him to speak to his parents, and to voluntarily leave the house, but Mr Rotondo refused. “I want you out of that household,” Judge Greenwood told him, according to ABC News. In a court filing last week, Christina and Mark Rotondo described issuing several orders for their son to move out, starting on 2 February 2018. “There are jobs available even for those with a poor work history like you,” they wrote in one note, dated 18 February.

“Get one – you have to work!” They also gave him $1,100 (£819) to leave, according to one letter, which suggested he sell his some belongings including a broken down Volkswagen Passat. “I was originally hoping to give it back,” he later told CBS outside the family home. “I had to spend it and I’m not sorry about it,” he added, telling other local media that it went towards “expenses”. In court he acknowledged he has never contributed to household chores. I am not arguing it’s never acceptable for a person in his or her 30s to end up in a bad place and have to temporarily move back in with Mom and Dad. Even if it’s the result of your own bad choices, sometimes you have to humble yourself and ask for help, and the people who love you are usually willing to provide that help. But that does not sound like what’s going on here. This guy obviously has rarely if ever had much inclination to work, nor to contribute much of anything – either to the household or to society. I have no idea what kinds of people his parents are, but is it really so outrageous to think they’ve recognized their own role in enabling their son’s irresponsible behavior and attitude?

Continued below... We’ve all known people like this, haven’t we? Nothing is their fault. No one is ever fair to them. No one understands. No one gives them a chance. They never have anything but bad luck. We all face obstacles in life, but when everything you touch turns out this way, you need to look at your own thinking, attitude and behaviors and see how you can change the pattern, because the one constant in every situation you find yourself in is you. No one has that much bad luck. Michael Rotondo simply doesn’t seem to think any of the normal expectations of responsible adulthood should apply to him, for whatever reason. But they apparently should apply double to his parents, who have to work to support him as well as themselves. It would be interesting to learn what details of his upbringing helped to shape his thinking. Maybe his parents have let him live there this long because they considered themselves to some extent responsible for the way he is today. But even that can only go so far. I can’t imagine who would want to hire him, especially after this has been in the news, but he’s going to have to figure it out – and soon. The free ride has just about run out. Maybe he can pretend to be an architect, or a latex salesman. I hear Vandelay Industries is hiring.

