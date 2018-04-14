Judicial Watch Statement on Inspector General Report on Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

Attorney General Jeff Sessions was wholly justified in firing former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. The IG report released today portrays McCabe as a serial liar.

When regular people lie to the FBI, they get slapped with felony charges.

Judicial Watch uncovered documents months ago that should have triggered Mr. McCabe’s removal. Americans should expect a full investigation of the numerous anti-Trump and other outrageous FBI abuses under Obama and McCabe’s mentor, James Comey.

The IG report also presents additional evidence that the Obama DOJ sought to shut down FBI investigation of Clinton Foundation. This is yet one more reason to either reopen or reinvigorate the Clinton Foundation pay-to-play probes.

And, once again, the IG report shows the FBI has been covering up Andrew McCabe text messages. The messages should have been turned over in Judicial Watch FOIA litigation but we haven't received one McCabe text message. The FBI corruption and cover-up didn't end, unfortunately, with James Comey's well deserved firing.