Judicial Watch Statement on Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearing

Let’s be clear, Leftists are trying to blow up the Senate confirmation process in this latest attack on Kavanaugh. This latest gambit is about delaying the nomination past the elections. There is no legitimate reason that these last-minute allegations can’t be summarily evaluated, and a Judiciary Committee vote taken within days. There is no reason to further delay Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Leftist lawbreaking, rule-breaking, violence, and disruption marred the public Kavanaugh confirmation hearings. One can only imagine the disruptive show trial Leftists plan with the Kavanaugh accuser. The Senate should shut this circus down and move the Kavanaugh confirmation along.