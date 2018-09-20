Judicial Watch Statement on Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearing

By Judicial Watch —— Bio and Archives--September 20, 2018
(Washington, DC) – Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton made the following statement in response to the latest efforts to delay Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation by the Senate:
Let’s be clear, Leftists are trying to blow up the Senate confirmation process in this latest attack on Kavanaugh. This latest gambit is about delaying the nomination past the elections. There is no legitimate reason that these last-minute allegations can’t be summarily evaluated, and a Judiciary Committee vote taken within days. There is no reason to further delay Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation.
Leftist lawbreaking, rule-breaking, violence, and disruption marred the public Kavanaugh confirmation hearings. One can only imagine the disruptive show trial Leftists plan with the Kavanaugh accuser. The Senate should shut this circus down and move the Kavanaugh confirmation along.
Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton addresses the Left’s attempt to destroy Judge Kavanaugh in the Judicial Watch Weekly Update:
