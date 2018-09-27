Judiciary Committee to vote on Kavanaugh at 9:30 a.m., reportedly has votes to confirm

Not only are Collins, Murkowski and Flake all voting to confirm, but even a few Democrats may do so – particularly Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who is up for re-election this year and can’t afford to go against the wishes of his red-state constituents if he wants another term.

This comes via Matt Vespa at Townhall, whose sources tell him it’s a done deal.

And that should tell you something about how effective Brett Kavanaugh was yesterday.

The Democrats’ demand for an FBI investigation prior to any vote appears to have failed. The fact that they were making it at all is yet further evidence that this whole thing was nothing but a delay tactic designed to prevent confirmation until they could find a way to stop it altogether – and there would be no time left for President Trump to appoint and get confirmation on another nominee before the mid-term elections.

It’s happening momentarily:

With the Senate Judiciary Committee holding a vote at 9:30 A.M. tomorrow, a Senate insider has told Townhall that Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and the votes to be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks.

If Vespa’s sources are right, the votes are there not only to get Kavanaugh out of committee successfully but also get him confirmed on the larger floor vote.

Obviously it will be a huge disappointment if the committee votes moments from now and does not recommend his confirmation, but we’re passing along to you what we hear.

Question: Did Michael Avenatti unwittingly seal the deal for Kavanaugh? Christine Blasey Ford did sound somewhat credible in isolation, although Kavanaugh’s factual refutation left her story in tatters. But did the whole “rape gangs” nonsense from the creepy porn lawyer give this whole thing such an air of absurdity that it inspired the Lindsey Graham blowup and the sense that the Democrats had gone way, way, way too far with this ambush?

