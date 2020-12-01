WhatFinger

Just Another Day At The Office For President Trump

By —— Bio and Archives--December 12, 2020

American Politics, News, Opinion | Disqus Comments | Reader Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

President Trump Flies Over Freedom Plaza in Marine One as Thousands of Supporters Sing National Anthem (VIDEO)

 

AMAZING! President Trump Multiple FLYOVERS in Marine One in DC for March for Trump/Jericho March



Army-Navy Crowd ERUPTS into Chants of “USA! USA!” as President Trump Steps on Football Field at Game

 



Listen to the roar of the crowd at the Army-Navy game as President Trump is announced


SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS

Canada Free Press -- Bio and Archives

Fight ELITIST SUPPRESSION—Make CFP Your Go-To Home Page!